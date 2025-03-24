Technology News
English Edition

Tether to Audit Its Reserves with a Big Four Firm as Trump Puts Crypto in the Spotlight

Tether, founded in 2014, offers fiat-to-crypto transactions.

Written by Radhika Parashar | Updated: 24 March 2025 15:58 IST
Tether to Audit Its Reserves with a Big Four Firm as Trump Puts Crypto in the Spotlight

Photo Credit: Tether

CEO Paolo Ardoino has not specified a timeline for the audit's completion

Highlights
  • The audit aims to bring more transparency to Tether’s business
  • Ardoino claimed that Tether is fully backed by USD reserves
  • Tether was the seventh largest buyer of US Treasuries in 2024
Advertisement

Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, plans to audit its asset reserves and is seeking a Big Four accounting firm for the process. The Big Four—PwC, Ernst & Young, Deloitte, and KPMG—are among the potential candidates, though CEO Paolo Ardoino has not yet disclosed which firm Tether has approached. The audit aims to enhance transparency between the company and the Tether community.

Ardoino, in an interview with Reuters, said that its reserve reports have been assessed quarterly so far. A full audit of its reserves now comes across as necessary, Ardonio said, owing to the pro-crypto approach that US President Donald Trump has initiated.

“If the President of the United States says this is top priority for the US, Big Four auditing firms will have to listen,” the report quoted the Tether chief as saying.

Tether was founded in 2014 as a blockchain-based platform to offer fiat-to-crypto services. Its stablecoin USDT was launched in October 2014.

In the last decade, the USD-pegged stablecoin Tether has become the third largest cryptocurrency by market cap, data tracking platforms like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko showed. Due to its stablecoin status, each Tether token maintains a 1:1 ratio with the US dollar. The present market cap of USDT stands at $143.5 billion (roughly Rs. 12,27,635 crore).

In his interview, Ardoino stated that Tether's stability comes from being fully backed by dollar-denominated reserves. He credited President Trump's pro-crypto stance for motivating the company to pursue this long-overdue full audit. As part of this effort, Tether appointed senior business advisor Simon McWilliams as CFO to prepare the company for the audit.

Ardoino has yet to specify a timeline for the audit's completion. However, he stated that Tether was the seventh-largest buyer of US Treasuries in 2024.

Tether reportedly clocked $10 billion (roughly Rs. 86,655 crore) in net profit last year. Earlier this year, the company announced that it was shifting its headquarters from the British Virgin Islands to El Salvador, which offers better ​crypto-friendly policies.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Tether, Paolo Ardonio, Donald Trump
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Assassin's Creed Shadows Hits 2 Millions Players, Surpasses Launches of Assassin's Creed Origins, Odyssey

Related Stories

Tether to Audit Its Reserves with a Big Four Firm as Trump Puts Crypto in the Spotlight
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  2. Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Price in India Revealed: See Availability, Features
  3. Apple Watch May Reportedly Integrate Cameras to Become an AI Wearable
  4. iQOO Z10 Teased to Have a Thin Profile; to Be Available on Amazon
  5. IPL 2025 Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch DC vs LSG IPL Match Online?
  6. Here's Why Nothing Used UFS 2.2 Storage in Its New Phone 3a Series
  7. Apple's Foldable iPhone Could Launch in 2026 With iPhone 17 Air Technology
  8. Pixel 10's Tensor G5 Could Use GPU Developed by Imagination Technologies
  9. Samsung's 'Haean' Android-Powered Smart Glasses Could Launch This Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Android 16 Developer Preview 3 Reportedly Enables Screen-Off Fingerprint Unlock on All Pixel Phones
  2. iQOO Z10 Teased to Measure 7.89mm in Thickness; to Be Available on Amazon
  3. Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Offer IP64 Rating Ahead of March 27 India Launch
  4. Google Vids Video Creation App Gets Updated With an AI Voiceovers Feature
  5. Tether to Audit Its Reserves with a Big Four Firm as Trump Puts Crypto in the Spotlight
  6. Assassin's Creed Shadows Hits 2 Millions Players, Surpasses Launches of Assassin's Creed Origins, Odyssey
  7. Nothing Explains Why It Used UFS 2.2 Storage in Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro
  8. WhatsApp for iOS Reportedly Developing Ability to Share Music on Status Updates via Spotify
  9. Huawei Watch Fit 3 Said to Launch in India Next Week, Price Range Tipped
  10. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Set for April 2; Design, Key Features Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »