  Assassin's Creed Shadows Hits 2 Millions Players, Surpasses Launches of Assassin's Creed Origins, Odyssey

Assassin's Creed Shadows Hits 2 Millions Players, Surpasses Launches of Assassin's Creed Origins, Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Shadows launched on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on March 20.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 March 2025 15:55 IST
Assassin's Creed Shadows Hits 2 Millions Players, Surpasses Launches of Assassin's Creed Origins, Odyssey

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Shadows features dual protagonists

Highlights
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows is set in 16th-century Japan
  • The game reached one million players on the day of its launch
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows was delayed twice before its March 20 launch
Assassin's Creed Shadows has reached over two million players, Ubisoft confirmed over the weekend. The Japan-set action-RPG hit one million players one its launch day and has quickly doubled its player count in just two days of release. Assassin's Creed Shadows launched on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on March 20.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Hits 2 Million Players

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) Saturday, Ubisoft said Assassin's Creed Shadows had crossed the two-million player milestone and confirmed the game had surpassed the launches of Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

The number includes player counts across all supported platforms, including PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect and other support PC games storefronts), PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Assassin's Creed Shadows is also available at no additional cost with the Ubisoft+ subscription. Ubisoft has not yet confirmed sales for the game.

While PlayStation and Xbox don't reveal player numbers, Assassin's Creed Shadows concurrent player count on Steam provides some indication of its launch success. According to SteamDB charts at the time of writing, the game has a peak concurrent player count of 64,825 on Valve's platform.

Assassin's Creed Shadows reached one million players on the day of its launch and made it to the top of Steam's Top Sellers chart.

Back in February, Ubisoft had said that the game's pre-order numbers were in line with 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey, the second most successful entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise.

Ubisoft is banking on the game's success to pull it out of financial troubles. The French company's stock price fell 40 percent in 2024 after back-to-back disappointing launches of AAA titles like Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Star Wars Outlaws. Ubisoft's founding Guillemot family has been exploring talks with Tencent and other investors over a buyout deal.

Assassin's Creed Shadows was twice delayed before its launch on March 20. It was initially set for launch in November 2024, before being pushed to February 14, 2025, after Star Wars Outlaws sales fell short of expectations. The game was pushed back a second time to a March 20 release across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Comments

Assassins Creed Shadows, Assassins Creed, Ubisoft
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Assassin's Creed Shadows Hits 2 Millions Players, Surpasses Launches of Assassin's Creed Origins, Odyssey
Comment
