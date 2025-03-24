Assassin's Creed Shadows has reached over two million players, Ubisoft confirmed over the weekend. The Japan-set action-RPG hit one million players one its launch day and has quickly doubled its player count in just two days of release. Assassin's Creed Shadows launched on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on March 20.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Hits 2 Million Players

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) Saturday, Ubisoft said Assassin's Creed Shadows had crossed the two-million player milestone and confirmed the game had surpassed the launches of Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

🔥 2 MILLION PLAYERS! 🔥



We're thrilled to celebrate this incredible milestone!



Assassin's Creed Shadows has now surpassed the launches of AC Origins and Odyssey. Thank you for joining the journey in Feudal Japan! #AssassinsCreedShadows pic.twitter.com/a6YezXNtYI — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) March 22, 2025

The number includes player counts across all supported platforms, including PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect and other support PC games storefronts), PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Assassin's Creed Shadows is also available at no additional cost with the Ubisoft+ subscription. Ubisoft has not yet confirmed sales for the game.

While PlayStation and Xbox don't reveal player numbers, Assassin's Creed Shadows concurrent player count on Steam provides some indication of its launch success. According to SteamDB charts at the time of writing, the game has a peak concurrent player count of 64,825 on Valve's platform.

Assassin's Creed Shadows reached one million players on the day of its launch and made it to the top of Steam's Top Sellers chart.

Back in February, Ubisoft had said that the game's pre-order numbers were in line with 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey, the second most successful entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise.

Ubisoft is banking on the game's success to pull it out of financial troubles. The French company's stock price fell 40 percent in 2024 after back-to-back disappointing launches of AAA titles like Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Star Wars Outlaws. Ubisoft's founding Guillemot family has been exploring talks with Tencent and other investors over a buyout deal.

Assassin's Creed Shadows was twice delayed before its launch on March 20. It was initially set for launch in November 2024, before being pushed to February 14, 2025, after Star Wars Outlaws sales fell short of expectations. The game was pushed back a second time to a March 20 release across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.