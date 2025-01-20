Apple will soon be rolling out its redesigned Mail app to iPad and Mac, according to a recent newsletter published by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. It was first previewed at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 with the reveal of iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence — the company's artificial intelligence (AI) suite. At the time, Apple announced that the Mail app would benefit from AI capabilities including the ability to automatically categorise emails based on the priority and email type.

Apple Mail App for iPad and Mac

The redesigned Mail app was rolled out for iPhone with the iOS 18.1 update in October, which also brought the initial set of Apple Intelligence features. While other additions were also rolled out for iPad and Mac, the company's email application for the respective devices did not receive similar upgrades. However, that may not be the case anymore for long.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman highlighted that the macOS 15.4 update will bring Apple Intelligence to the Mail app for Mac. In a subsequent post on X (formerly Twitter), the journalist added that new capabilities will also be coming to iPad, following the iPadOS 18.4 update. It is speculated to be introduced in April as well, alongside iOS 18.4 and macOS 15.4.

Yes, coming to iPad as well. https://t.co/9i1rN7a6Zn — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) January 19, 2025

The same app for iPhone offers a feature called Smart Replies, which can generate email replies after analysing its content and help users respond to emails quickly. Then there's Priority Messages that shows the most urgent emails at the top of the inbox.

The Mail app redesign also includes new categories for emails such as Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions. It can summarise emails too, leveraging AI. The app also supports Writing Tools that Apple introduced earlier this year. It allows users to rephrase their messages in different tonalities such as friendly, professional, and concise. Additionally, they can also rewrite it into different styles by using manual prompts as well. Similar functionalities may also be available on the iPad and Mac once the redesigned app for the respective devices rolls out.