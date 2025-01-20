Technology News
English Edition
Apple May Bring Redesigned Mail App With AI Capabilities to iPad and Mac in April: Mark Gurman

Gurman says the redesigned Mail app will be introduced with the macOS 15.4 update in April.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 January 2025 17:02 IST
Apple May Bring Redesigned Mail App With AI Capabilities to iPad and Mac in April: Mark Gurman

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple first previewed the redesigned Mail app at WWDC 2024 in June

Highlights
  • Apple's new Mail app may bring Smart Replies and Priority Messages
  • It is reported to be rolled out for the iPad and Mac in April
  • The app also includes AI features powered by Apple Intelligence
Apple will soon be rolling out its redesigned Mail app to iPad and Mac, according to a recent newsletter published by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. It was first previewed at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 with the reveal of iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence — the company's artificial intelligence (AI) suite. At the time, Apple announced that the Mail app would benefit from AI capabilities including the ability to automatically categorise emails based on the priority and email type.

Apple Mail App for iPad and Mac

The redesigned Mail app was rolled out for iPhone with the iOS 18.1 update in October, which also brought the initial set of Apple Intelligence features. While other additions were also rolled out for iPad and Mac, the company's email application for the respective devices did not receive similar upgrades. However, that may not be the case anymore for long.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman highlighted that the macOS 15.4 update will bring Apple Intelligence to the Mail app for Mac. In a subsequent post on X (formerly Twitter), the journalist added that new capabilities will also be coming to iPad, following the iPadOS 18.4 update. It is speculated to be introduced in April as well, alongside iOS 18.4 and macOS 15.4.

The same app for iPhone offers a feature called Smart Replies, which can generate email replies after analysing its content and help users respond to emails quickly. Then there's Priority Messages that shows the most urgent emails at the top of the inbox.

The Mail app redesign also includes new categories for emails such as Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions. It can summarise emails too, leveraging AI. The app also supports Writing Tools that Apple introduced earlier this year. It allows users to rephrase their messages in different tonalities such as friendly, professional, and concise. Additionally, they can also rewrite it into different styles by using manual prompts as well. Similar functionalities may also be available on the iPad and Mac once the redesigned app for the respective devices rolls out.

Further reading: Apple, Apple intelligence, Apple Intelligence features, Mail app, macOS 15, iPadOS 18
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple May Bring Redesigned Mail App With AI Capabilities to iPad and Mac in April: Mark Gurman
