Technology News
English Edition

UAE Scraps Value Added Tax on Crypto Transactions, Binance Foresees Rapid Growth in Web3 Businesses

Starting November 15, the UAE will not charge VAT on crypto transactions.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 October 2024 13:56 IST
UAE Scraps Value Added Tax on Crypto Transactions, Binance Foresees Rapid Growth in Web3 Businesses

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Danor Aharon

Starting November 15, the UAE will not charge VAT on crypto transactions

Highlights
  • The UAE has VARA regulations to govern crypto
  • Multiple free trade zones in UAE are offering licences to crypto firms
  • The UAE is aiming at establishing itself as a Web3 hotspot
Advertisement

Earlier this week, the UAE announced changes to its tax policy, exempting certain crypto transactions from Value Added Tax (VAT). This move eliminates the previous 5 percent VAT on crypto transfers and conversions. In an interview with Gadgets360, Binance's Head of Regional Markets, Vishal Sacheendran, called the decision a significant step towards positioning the UAE as a global hub for Web3 talent and businesses. He predicts that the country will soon see a surge in Web3-related companies as a result of this tax exemption.

Starting November 15, the UAE will not charge VAT on crypto transactions. This move is being implemented retrospectively covering crypto transactions from as far back as January 1, 2018. This will require businesses dealing with virtual assets to voluntary disclose transaction information to align historic returns accordingly, PwC explained.

“As we prepare for increased crypto adoption in 2024, this move will significantly lower the entry barrier into the UAE for individuals and businesses looking to engage with virtual digital assets. We hope to see similar initiatives emerge in other markets,” Sacheendran told Gadgets360.

The UAE's decision to amend its tax policies and eliminate VAT on crypto transactions aligns the digital assets industry with traditional financial services. By removing this tax, the UAE has effectively legitimised the crypto sector, integrating it into the country's broader financial landscape without additional tax burdens.

As per Jagdish Pandya, the chairperson of Web3-focussed investment firm BlockOn Ventures, the UAE should brace itself to see a noticeable growth in employment generation stemming from the Web3 sector.

“In this race of regulators, the UAE is torchbearer to the world of Web3. Between 2020 and 2024, multiple free trade zones in the UAE have incorporated regulated and license-backed ecosystems for businesses related to cryptocurrencies and Web3. Opportinities to obtain training and job in Web3 is bound to spike in Web3-friendly UAE. In the coming times, rise in the number of BTC ATMs, crypto payments for cabs, restaurants, and luxury shopping will pick pace in the UAE,” the Dubai-based Web3 investor noted.

In India, crypto gains are taxed at 30 percent, with each transaction incurring a 1 percent TDS (Tax Deducted at Source). Since these tax laws were implemented in April 2022, the Indian crypto community has repeatedly called on the government to revise and lower these rates.

Due to the high taxes, concerns have grown about the migration of Web3 talent to more crypto-friendly countries like the UAE, which could hinder India's potential to become an early leader in Web3 adoption. So far, the government has not responded to the persistent pleas for tax relief from the Web3 community.

As per a recent Chainalysis report, despite the discontent around hefty taxes, India has shown the most promise in terms of crypto adoption for the second consecutive year in 2024.

The UAE, on the other hand, has not only revised its tax regime for crypto but has also established the VARA framework of regulations to comprehensively govern the Web3 sector. As part of its tax amendments, the UAE has also managed to spell out a clear classification of what falls under the umbrella of virtual assets.

Explaining the criteria, the official announcement document says that virtual assets are “digital representation of value that can be digitally traded or converted and can be used for investment purposes, and does not include digital representations of fiat currencies or financial securities.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, UAE, Crypto Tax, Web3, Binance
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Foxconn Building Nvidia Superchip Facility in Mexico, Executives Say

Related Stories

UAE Scraps Value Added Tax on Crypto Transactions, Binance Foresees Rapid Growth in Web3 Businesses
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This OnePlus Flagship Could Be the First to Sport Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  2. Apple Rolls Out New iOS 18 Beta Updates With These Features
  3. Bharti Airtel May Acquire Tata Play DTH Service to Boost Its Offerings
  4. Some Android Users Might Have Received a Strange Notification from Google
  5. Oppo K12 Plus Launch Date, Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  6. iQOO 13 to Have Slower Charging Than iQOO 12, Claims New Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Adds Support for Wired Xbox Controllers on iPhone, iPad and Mac With Latest Update: Report
  2. Tecno Spark 30C 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  3. TikTok Smart+ Platform With AI-Powered Ad Campaign Automation Capabilities Launched
  4. UAE Scraps Value Added Tax on Crypto Transactions, Binance Foresees Rapid Growth in Web3 Businesses
  5. iQOO 13 Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Launch With Slower Charging Than Predecessor
  6. Apple Tipped to Use microLED Displays for AR Glasses and Next Generation Apple Watch Ultra
  7. Foxconn Building Nvidia Superchip Facility in Mexico, Executives Say
  8. Honor X60 Series Launch Date Set for October 16; Key Features of Base Model Surfaces Online
  9. Alien: Isolation Sequel Is in 'Early Development', Creative Assembly Confirms
  10. Samsung Electronics Apologises for Disappointing Profit as It Struggles in AI Chips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »