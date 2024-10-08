Technology News
English Edition

Foxconn Building Nvidia Superchip Facility in Mexico, Executives Say

Foxconn already has a large manufacturing presence in Mexico.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 October 2024 13:26 IST
Foxconn Building Nvidia Superchip Facility in Mexico, Executives Say

Photo Credit: Reuters

Foxconn officials say that the supply chain was ready for the AI revolution

Highlights
  • The capacity of Foxconn's new plant will be enormous, as per its chairman
  • Foxconn's outlook in the current quarter was strong
  • Foxconn is hoping to offer EV contract manufacturing
Advertisement

Foxconn is building in Mexico the world's largest manufacturing facility for bundling Nvidia's GB200 superchips, a key component of the US firm's next-generation Blackwell family computing platform, senior executives at the Taiwanese company said on Tuesday.

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and known as Apple's biggest iPhone assembler, has been benefiting from the Artificial Intelligence (AI) boom as it assembles servers used to process AI work.

"We're building the largest GB200 production facility on the planet," said Benjamin Ting, Foxconn senior vice president for the cloud enterprise solutions business group.

Nvidia said in August that it had started shipping Blackwell samples to its partners and customers after tweaking its design, and expected several billion dollars in revenue from these chips in the fourth quarter.

Ting said the partnership between his company and Nvidia was very important and everyone was asking for Nvidia's Blackwell platform.

"The demand is awfully huge," Ting said at the company's annual tech day in Taipei, standing next to Nvidia's vice president for AI and robotics, Deepu Talla.

Speaking to reporters later, Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said the plant was being build in Mexico, and that the capacity there would be "very, very enormous". He did not elaborate.

Foxconn already has a large manufacturing presence in Mexico and has invested more than $500 million (roughly Rs. 4,197 crore) to date in the state of Chihuahua.

Liu said the company's supply chain was ready for the AI revolution, adding its manufacturing capabilities include the "advanced liquid cooling and heat dissipation technologies necessary to complement the GB200 server's infrastructure."

He said that the company's outlook in the current quarter was strong, though did not give details. On Saturday, Foxconn posted its highest-ever revenue for the third quarter on strong demand for AI servers.

Foxconn's other focus is ambitious plans to diversify away from its role of building consumer electronics for Apple, hoping to use its tech know-how to offer EV contract manufacturing and also produce vehicles using models built by Foxtron brand.

Asked about fierce competition in the global electric vehicle market amid slowing demand, Liu said Foxconn was committed to the sector.

"It is the right direction and we will continue to work hard towards that," he said, adding that with the EVs, the "engine barrier" no longer exists in car manufacturing.

Automakers "don't need to make the whole car themselves anymore", he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Foxconn, AI, Mexico, Nvidia
Alien: Isolation Sequel Is in 'Early Development', Creative Assembly Confirms
UAE Scraps Value Added Tax on Crypto Transactions, Binance Foresees Rapid Growth in Web3 Businesses

Related Stories

Foxconn Building Nvidia Superchip Facility in Mexico, Executives Say
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This OnePlus Flagship Could Be the First to Sport Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  2. Apple Rolls Out New iOS 18 Beta Updates With These Features
  3. Bharti Airtel May Acquire Tata Play DTH Service to Boost Its Offerings
  4. Some Android Users Might Have Received a Strange Notification from Google
  5. Oppo K12 Plus Launch Date, Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  6. iQOO 13 to Have Slower Charging Than iQOO 12, Claims New Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Adds Support for Wired Xbox Controllers on iPhone, iPad and Mac With Latest Update: Report
  2. Tecno Spark 30C 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  3. TikTok Smart+ Platform With AI-Powered Ad Campaign Automation Capabilities Launched
  4. UAE Scraps Value Added Tax on Crypto Transactions, Binance Foresees Rapid Growth in Web3 Businesses
  5. iQOO 13 Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Launch With Slower Charging Than Predecessor
  6. Apple Tipped to Use microLED Displays for AR Glasses and Next Generation Apple Watch Ultra
  7. Foxconn Building Nvidia Superchip Facility in Mexico, Executives Say
  8. Honor X60 Series Launch Date Set for October 16; Key Features of Base Model Surfaces Online
  9. Alien: Isolation Sequel Is in 'Early Development', Creative Assembly Confirms
  10. Samsung Electronics Apologises for Disappointing Profit as It Struggles in AI Chips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »