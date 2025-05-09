Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro Design Teased Again; RAM and Storage Options Revealed

Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro are confirmed to come with a periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. 

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 May 2025 11:11 IST
Oppo Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro Design Teased Again; RAM and Storage Options Revealed

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro (above) look identical

Highlights
  • The Reno 14 series phones are confirmed to pack up to 16GB RAM
  • Oppo has opened pre-reservations for the new phones
  • Reno 14 series will debut alongside Oppo Enco Clip and Oppo Pad SE
Advertisement

Oppo's Reno 14 series will be launched in China on May 15. Just days ahead of the formal reveal, Oppo has posted new official images showing the complete design, colour options, and RAM and storage configurations of the Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro. The new Reno series phones are confirmed to pack up to 16GB of RAM and a maximum 1TB of storage. Both phones will be available in three colourways. The Oppo Reno 14 is expected to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC, while the Pro variant could get a Dimensity 8450 chipset.

Oppo Reno 14 Series RAM, Storage Details Confirmed

Oppo is currently taking pre-reservations for the Reno 14 devices through its official website in China. The listing for the Oppo Reno 14 shows three colour options — Mermaid, Pinellia, and Reef Black (translated from Chinese). It is listed in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage options. 

Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 14 Pro is listed in Calla Lilly Purple, Mermaid, and Reef Black (translated from Chinese) shades. It will be available in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB,  16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB versions. 

Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro boast a similar rear camera island with two shooters placed vertically, and a third sensor arranged in a pill-shaped cutout. The phones are seen with a hole punch display. The Oppo Reno 14 family is confirmed to come with a periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. 

The company had recently announced that the launch of Oppo Reno 14 series will take place on May 15 in China at 4:00pm local time (1.30pm IST). The Oppo Enco Clip and Oppo Pad SE will also debut alongside. 

The Oppo Reno 14 is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC, while the Pro variant is rumoured to run on Dimensity 8450. They are likely to get 6,000mAh batteries with support for 80W charging.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 14, Oppo Reno 14 Pro, Oppo Reno 14 Series, Oppo Reno 14 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Use Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Display Protection

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro Design Teased Again; RAM and Storage Options Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F56 5G With 7.2mm Slim Design Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 13s With Customisable 'Plus Key' Teased Ahead of Launch in India
  3. Tech Behind India's S-400 Air Defence Missile System: 5 Things to Know
  4. Bhutan Partners With Binance to Launch Crypto Payment System for Tourists
  5. OTT Releases This Week: The Royals, The Diplomat, Robinhood, and More
  6. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Confirmed to Launch Soon; Design Teased
  7. Threads Rolls Out Account Status Feature for More Transparency
  8. Sonos Arc Ultra, Sub 4 Subwoofer, Era 100 Pro Speaker Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro Design Teased Again; RAM and Storage Options Revealed
  2. Apple Plans to Launch Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Competitor Within Two Years: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Use Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Display Protection
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch to Reportedly Receive Galaxy AI-Powered Now Bar and Now Brief Features
  5. Threads Rolls Out Instagram-Like Account Status Feature for More Transparency
  6. Bhutan Partners With Binance to Launch Crypto Payment System for Tourists
  7. Nintendo Expects Switch 2 to Sell 15 Million Units, Profit Rising 13 Percent This Year
  8. US Banks Permitted to Offer Crypto Custody and Management Services, OCC Confirms
  9. OnePlus 13s With Customisable 'Plus Key' Teased Ahead of Launch in India
  10. Honor 400, Honor 400 Pro Global Launch Date Revealed; Confirmed to Feature 200-Megapixel Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »