Oppo's Reno 14 series will be launched in China on May 15. Just days ahead of the formal reveal, Oppo has posted new official images showing the complete design, colour options, and RAM and storage configurations of the Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro. The new Reno series phones are confirmed to pack up to 16GB of RAM and a maximum 1TB of storage. Both phones will be available in three colourways. The Oppo Reno 14 is expected to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC, while the Pro variant could get a Dimensity 8450 chipset.

Oppo Reno 14 Series RAM, Storage Details Confirmed

Oppo is currently taking pre-reservations for the Reno 14 devices through its official website in China. The listing for the Oppo Reno 14 shows three colour options — Mermaid, Pinellia, and Reef Black (translated from Chinese). It is listed in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage options.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 14 Pro is listed in Calla Lilly Purple, Mermaid, and Reef Black (translated from Chinese) shades. It will be available in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB versions.

Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro boast a similar rear camera island with two shooters placed vertically, and a third sensor arranged in a pill-shaped cutout. The phones are seen with a hole punch display. The Oppo Reno 14 family is confirmed to come with a periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom.

The company had recently announced that the launch of Oppo Reno 14 series will take place on May 15 in China at 4:00pm local time (1.30pm IST). The Oppo Enco Clip and Oppo Pad SE will also debut alongside.

The Oppo Reno 14 is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC, while the Pro variant is rumoured to run on Dimensity 8450. They are likely to get 6,000mAh batteries with support for 80W charging.