UAE Government Partners Shiba Inu to Bring Web3 Technology to Public Sector Services

The MoEI's initiative is designed to improve the security and transparency of UAE’s public sector services.  

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 February 2025 19:28 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Danor Aharon

The UAE will use Shiba Inu’s ShibOS to deploy blockchain solutions

Highlights
  • Shiba Inu has partnered with the UAE's MoEI
  • Shiba Inu said that Web3 adoption is getting a new global standard
  • In the UAE, the MoEI oversees the sectors of energy, infra, housing
The UAE is set to infuse its governance systems with blockchain technology, after maintaining an open approach towards the crypto and Web3 sectors. The UAE's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shiba Inu. As part of the recently announced partnership, Shiba Inu's ShibOS operating system will be used for government activities across the UAE. The initiative is designed to improve the security and transparency of the UAE's public sector services.

Shiba Inu announced the development on Tuesday, stating that its decentralised ShibOS can help the UAE government with solutions around sustainable energy, green infrastructure solutions, decentralised finance, smart governance, and artificial intelligence (AI) automation.

“We're thrilled the UAE sees Shiba Inu as a cornerstone for next-gen infrastructure. This 'Partnershib' will redefine how governments, businesses, and citizens collaborate in a transparent, eco-friendly digital framework,” Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonymous leader of the Shiba Inu ecosystem said in a prepared statement.

The development comes just a week after Kusama announced that he was stepping down as the Lead Visionary of Shiba Inu to become the project's lead ambassador.

The MoEI oversees the energy, infrastructure, housing, and transport sectors in the UAE. Along with the ShibOS, the Shiba Inu team will help the government use Shiberium, its Ethereum-based Layer-2 blockchain,to scale blockchain solutions that the authorities decide to deploy across various sectors.

His Excellency Eng Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, said that the government of the UAE is looking to build a digitally advanced governance system.

“By embracing emerging technologies, we aim to set a global benchmark for innovation, delivering transformative solutions that benefit both our citizens and the wider community. his partnership represents a pivotal moment in our journey toward redefining government services,” he added.

In April 2018, the UAE announced the Emirates Blockchain Strategy 2021 that aimed to move 50 percent of government-related transactions to blockchain networks by 2021.

Besides blockchain technology, the UAE has also made strides in defining crypto regulations to allow the industry to grow while protecting the traders from exploitation. Last year, Dubai announced its ‘Dubai Metaverse Strategy' aiming to onboard thousand Web3 firms onto its industrial ecosystem and create over 40,000 jobs by 2030.

Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
WazirX Tells Creditors to Approve Restructuring Scheme or Wait Till 2030 for Refunds

