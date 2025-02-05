The UAE is set to infuse its governance systems with blockchain technology, after maintaining an open approach towards the crypto and Web3 sectors. The UAE's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shiba Inu. As part of the recently announced partnership, Shiba Inu's ShibOS operating system will be used for government activities across the UAE. The initiative is designed to improve the security and transparency of the UAE's public sector services.

Shiba Inu announced the development on Tuesday, stating that its decentralised ShibOS can help the UAE government with solutions around sustainable energy, green infrastructure solutions, decentralised finance, smart governance, and artificial intelligence (AI) automation.

“We're thrilled the UAE sees Shiba Inu as a cornerstone for next-gen infrastructure. This 'Partnershib' will redefine how governments, businesses, and citizens collaborate in a transparent, eco-friendly digital framework,” Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonymous leader of the Shiba Inu ecosystem said in a prepared statement.

The development comes just a week after Kusama announced that he was stepping down as the Lead Visionary of Shiba Inu to become the project's lead ambassador.

The MoEI oversees the energy, infrastructure, housing, and transport sectors in the UAE. Along with the ShibOS, the Shiba Inu team will help the government use Shiberium, its Ethereum-based Layer-2 blockchain,to scale blockchain solutions that the authorities decide to deploy across various sectors.

His Excellency Eng Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, said that the government of the UAE is looking to build a digitally advanced governance system.

“By embracing emerging technologies, we aim to set a global benchmark for innovation, delivering transformative solutions that benefit both our citizens and the wider community. his partnership represents a pivotal moment in our journey toward redefining government services,” he added.

In April 2018, the UAE announced the Emirates Blockchain Strategy 2021 that aimed to move 50 percent of government-related transactions to blockchain networks by 2021.

Besides blockchain technology, the UAE has also made strides in defining crypto regulations to allow the industry to grow while protecting the traders from exploitation. Last year, Dubai announced its ‘Dubai Metaverse Strategy' aiming to onboard thousand Web3 firms onto its industrial ecosystem and create over 40,000 jobs by 2030.