Technology News
English Edition

US Crypto Czar David Sacks Begins Studying Feasibility of US Bitcoin Reserve

US President Donald Trump has vowed to bolster the AI and crypto industries by easing regulatory constraints and ramping up investments.

By Stephanie Lai, Bloomberg News | Updated: 5 February 2025 18:19 IST
US Crypto Czar David Sacks Begins Studying Feasibility of US Bitcoin Reserve

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Ewan Kennedy

Trump has established a special Task Force to accelerate work around crypto rules

Highlights
  • Donald Trump aims to make the US the crypto capital of the world
  • He has moved to make good on his pledges relating to digital assets
  • Bitcoin is the oldest, most expensive crypto asset
Advertisement

The feasibility of Donald Trump's ambition to create a national reserve of Bitcoin is still being studied by officials in the administration, White House crypto czar David Sacks said as he met with lawmakers to advance the new president's policies on digital assets.

“That is one of the first things we're going to look at as part of the internal working group in the administration,” Sacks said of a potential Bitcoin reserve at a press conference in Washington on Tuesday. “We're still waiting for some cabinet members who are on the working group to get confirmed, so we're still in the very early stages of this. But that is one of the first things we're going to look at.” 

When asked how the crypto industry will be involved with the White House's efforts, Sacks said “we'll have an announcement at some point that will be the authorisation to do some sort of outreach with the industry.”

Sacks was joined at the press conference by Republican lawmakers who announced that Congress was forming a bicameral working group to craft crypto regulation.

Sacks, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist, was tapped by Trump to be the first-ever White House crypto and artificial intelligence czar, a role that gives him a prominent role in shaping the administration's policies on two rapidly developing sectors. Trump has vowed to bolster the AI and crypto industries by easing regulatory constraints and ramping up investments. 

The president in his first week signed an executive action that created a working group to advise the White House on digital asset policies, with the involvement of key federal agencies, including the Treasury Department, Justice Department, Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The group is tasked with submitting a report in about six months that would recommend a regulatory framework and legislative proposals, such as the creation of a digital asset stockpile.

Sacks met with Republican lawmakers including Senators Tim Scott, the head of the Senate Banking Committee, and John Boozman, who heads the Senate Agriculture Committee; as well as Representatives French Hill, chair of the House Financial Services Committee, and Glenn Thompson, head of the House Agriculture Committee.

While Trump has moved to make good on his pledges relating to digital assets — tapping industry friendly figures for his administration and pardoning Ross Ulbricht, the founder of the notorious Silk Road website — he will need the help of the Republican-controlled Congress to deliver on some of his policies.

Trump's focus marks a shift for a president who was previously skeptical about digital assets but embraced the sphere during the 2024 election as crypto executives and enthusiasts marshaled their growing clout and financial heft to elect candidates favorable to the industry.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Donald Trump, David Sacks, Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin Reserve
Sonos Pinewood Streaming Box With Gigabit Ethernet, Streaming Support Reportedly in Development
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s S Pen Costs as Much as the Previous One, Despite Downgrades

Related Stories

US Crypto Czar David Sacks Begins Studying Feasibility of US Bitcoin Reserve
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. February 2025 Planet Parade: How to See Five Planets Align in the Sky
  2. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Could Launch Soon With These Four Rear Cameras
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Confirmed to Launch Later This MonthÂ 
  4. Ola Electric Roadster X Series Launched in India With Up to 501 KM Range
  5. Apple Rolls Out Invites App for iPhone for Creating Custom Invitations
  6. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design to Launch Globally on This Date
  7. Sonos Might Be Developing a Set-Top Box to Compete With Apple TV
#Latest Stories
  1. 7,000-Year-Old Arrow Poison Found in South Africa, Shows Ancient Hunting Skills
  2. Kinda Pregnant Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Baby John Starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh Now Available For Rent Online
  4. February 2025 Planet Parade: How to See Five Planets Align in the Sky
  5. SpaceX Starship Flight 7 Explosion Raises Concerns Over Air Pollution
  6. Apple Reportedly Begins Production of M5 Chips Expected to Power Upcoming iPad Pro, Mac Models
  7. New Method Controls Synchronisation in Spin Hall Nano-Oscillators Using Spin Waves
  8. Google Photos for Android Gets New Grid Customisations to Reduce Clutter
  9. UAE Government Partners Shiba Inu to Bring Web3 Technology to Public Sector Services
  10. Japan’s First Space Launch of 2025 Sends Michibiki 6 Navigation Satellite into Orbit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »