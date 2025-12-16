Technology News
Ishq Vishk Rebound Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Rohit Saraf Starrer Romcom

Ishq Vishk Rebound is a Rohit Saraf-starrer romance comedy film that revolves around rebounds and explores themes of heartbreak and Gen-Z romance.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 December 2025 21:45 IST
Ishq Vishk Rebound Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Rohit Saraf Starrer Romcom

Photo Credit: IMDB

Ishq Vishk Rebound Streaming Now On Plex.

Highlights
  • Ishq Vishk Rebound is a romance drama film
  • It stars Rohit Saraf in the lead role
  • Streaming now, only on Plex, for free
Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, Ishq Vishk Rebound is a 2024 romance drama film that has finally made its way to the digital screens. Starring Rohit Saraf in the lead role, this film follows the lives of four friends who get entangled in the web of relationships, rebounds, friendships, and love. The film's sequences explore confusion and commitments when the rebound results in a friends-to-lovers scenario. The film is light-hearted and keeps the viewers entertained with its modern take on love.

When and Where to Watch Ishq Vishk Rebound

The film is now available to stream exclusively on Plex. It is accessible to all viewers with no cost.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ishq Vishk Rebound

This romcom revolves around Raghav (Portrayed by Rohit Saraf), an aspiring writer, who breaks the group of four when he suffers a heartbreak from Ria (Naila Grrewal). Likewise, the other two from the group, Sanya (Pashima Roshan) and Sahir (Jibraan Khan), significantly break up. Earlier inseparable, the rebound then takes place between Raghav and Sanya, which turns the dynamics complicated. From friends to lovers, the situation then becomes complicated, surfaced by complicated relationships, modern Gen-Z love, and self-discovery. The sequences of the film are emotional and packed with comedy and humor.

Cast and Crew of Ishq Vishk Rebound

Written by Vaishali Naik, Vinay Chhawal, and Ketan Pedgaonkar, the film stars Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, Pashima Roshan, and Naila Grrewal. The other cast includes Supriya Pilgaonkar, Akarsh Khurana, and more. The faces behind music composition are Rochak Kohli and Ketan Sodha.

Reception of Ishq Vishk Rebound

The film was theatrically released on June 21st, 2024, where it received an average response. The IMDb rating of the film is 5.4/10.

