Ishq Vishk Rebound is a Rohit Saraf-starrer romance comedy film that revolves around rebounds and explores themes of heartbreak and Gen-Z romance.
Photo Credit: IMDB
Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, Ishq Vishk Rebound is a 2024 romance drama film that has finally made its way to the digital screens. Starring Rohit Saraf in the lead role, this film follows the lives of four friends who get entangled in the web of relationships, rebounds, friendships, and love. The film's sequences explore confusion and commitments when the rebound results in a friends-to-lovers scenario. The film is light-hearted and keeps the viewers entertained with its modern take on love.
The film is now available to stream exclusively on Plex. It is accessible to all viewers with no cost.
This romcom revolves around Raghav (Portrayed by Rohit Saraf), an aspiring writer, who breaks the group of four when he suffers a heartbreak from Ria (Naila Grrewal). Likewise, the other two from the group, Sanya (Pashima Roshan) and Sahir (Jibraan Khan), significantly break up. Earlier inseparable, the rebound then takes place between Raghav and Sanya, which turns the dynamics complicated. From friends to lovers, the situation then becomes complicated, surfaced by complicated relationships, modern Gen-Z love, and self-discovery. The sequences of the film are emotional and packed with comedy and humor.
Written by Vaishali Naik, Vinay Chhawal, and Ketan Pedgaonkar, the film stars Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, Pashima Roshan, and Naila Grrewal. The other cast includes Supriya Pilgaonkar, Akarsh Khurana, and more. The faces behind music composition are Rochak Kohli and Ketan Sodha.
The film was theatrically released on June 21st, 2024, where it received an average response. The IMDb rating of the film is 5.4/10.
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement