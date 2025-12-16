Technology News
New Orbital Clues Reveal How Hot Jupiters Moved Close to Their Stars

Some hot Jupiters moved inward smoothly through disks, not via violent scattering, study finds.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 December 2025 22:50 IST
New Orbital Clues Reveal How Hot Jupiters Moved Close to Their Stars

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS

Timing-based orbital analysis shows hot Jupiters’ inward migration paths.

Highlights
  • Timing-based method identifies hot Jupiters formed via disk migration
  • Circular orbits indicate peaceful inward drift
  • Findings improve understanding of planetary system evolution
Giant exoplanets, called hot Jupiters, that swing close to their stars have long puzzled astronomers as they try to explain how such large planets formed near their stars. Now, a new study purports to have cracked this one: These hot Jupiters were just visiting from other parts instead of having been violently ejected in the early days of protoplanetary disks. Comparing the timescale for orbital circularization, find evidence of planets that are more circular than they could have formed through disruptive mechanisms, providing strong support for smooth disk-driven migration and a new take on how planetary systems form.

Study Reveals Gradual Disk Migration Behind Certain Hot Jupiters, Challenging Previous High-Eccentricity Theories

According to a report published in The Astronomical Journal, PhD student Yugo Kawai and Assistant Professor Akihiko Fukui calculated circularization times for over 500 hot Jupiters. Researchers identified 30 planets with circular, star-aligned orbits in multi-planet systems, suggesting gradual disk-driven migration, not high-eccentricity scattering.

In terms of orbital timescale, the approach taken by the Tokyo team provides an explanation for hot-Jupiter migration and is a potential means to investigate exoplanet formation routes.

Smooth Migration of Hot Jupiters Supports Stable Multi-Planet Systems, Offering New Insights into Planetary Dynamics

The discovery also has implications for the stability and structure of planetary systems. Hot Jupiters that migrate smoothly are less likely to disrupt nearby planets, so multi-planet systems can survive, unlike in violent migration when companions are more frequently ejected or scattered.

Hot Jupiter formation insight is valuable in planetary system dynamics and diversity, and timing-based works may discover migrating exoplanets, thereby clarifying the knowledge of solar system evolution.

Further reading: Hot Jupiters, Exoplanets, disk migration, Planetary, formation, orbital dynamics, Astrophysics
