Technology News
English Edition

My Lottery Dream Now Available For Streaming Online On This Platform: What You Need to Know

My Lottery Dream Home is a popular reality television series that captures the life-changing journeys of lottery winners as they hunt for a home that matches their dreams and budgets.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 December 2025 21:12 IST
My Lottery Dream Now Available For Streaming Online On This Platform: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Netflix

My Lottery Dream Home is coming on the OTT from Season 11-13.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Real lottery winners searching for their perfect dream homes
  • Hosted by David Bromstad with expert real estate guidance
  • Emotional journeys mixed with luxury and practical choices
Advertisement

My Lottery Dream Home is coming on the OTT from Season 11-13. It is a famous real life lottery drama that shows the search for the perfect home for themselves. It has been hosted by real estate expert David Bromstad and it gives a blend of emotional narratives, house hunting experiments, and also the lifestyle changes. The winner chooses to spend their new discovered wealth in a wiser manner. The series goes for a smart choice, budget plan and also it turns dreams into real things without the loss of perspective.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch all the seasons online on the only OTT platform, Netflix.

Trailer and Plot

The show captures the new lottery winners hoping onto a journey of finding a new home for themselves and turning their lifestyle. This starts with emotional exploration, and happy tears. The trailer shows stunning properties to luxurious beachfacing homes. Tough choices, excitement and crazy heartfelt moments all go through when they switch from their cozy suburbs to lavish houses within a decent budget. There are hopes in the eyes of people to live their dream up like a sumptuous person. The show has been successfully running with its idea.

Cast and Crew

The show has been hosted by David Bromstad who also helps lottery winners to find their new homes crafted with luxury and soothing lifestyle. It is a series by HGTV under the production of Big Table Media.

Reception

The show is quite famous among the viewers and is so buzzed on social media with an IMDb rating of 6.8 out of 10.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: My Lottery Dream Home, reality show, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Disney CEO Says AI Deal With OpenAI Is Exclusive For Just One Year: Report
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Battery Capacity Teased By Company Executive: Here's What We Know So Far
My Lottery Dream Now Available For Streaming Online On This Platform: What You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 Update Is Rolling Out to These Phones, Tablets
  2. Realme Narzo 90 Series With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Pricing
  3. OpenAI Says ChatGPT Will Soon Become an Operating System
  4. Redmi K90 Ultra Could Bring a Massive Battery Upgrade
  5. Realme 16 Pro to Launch With Urban Wild Design in These Four Colourways
  6. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Thamma Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  8. Global Smartphone Shipments Will Reportedly Drop in 2026 Due to This Reason
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Witness Longest-Lasting Gamma-Ray Burst in History, 8 Billion Light-Years Away
  2. Sub-Millimeter Robots Can Sense, Think, and Act Autonomously, New Study Finds
  3. Earth’s Atmosphere Has Been Leaking Onto the Moon for Billions of Years, Study Finds
  4. New Orbital Clues Reveal How Hot Jupiters Moved Close to Their Stars
  5. Heartiley Battery Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Sci-Fi Series Online
  6. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Private Satellites Pinpoint Methane Emissions from Oil, Gas, and Coal Facilities Worldwide
  8. Ishq Vishk Rebound Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Rohit Saraf Starrer Romcom
  9. Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch This Dark Psychology Thriller
  10. My Lottery Dream Now Available For Streaming Online On This Platform: What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »