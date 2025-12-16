My Lottery Dream Home is coming on the OTT from Season 11-13. It is a famous real life lottery drama that shows the search for the perfect home for themselves. It has been hosted by real estate expert David Bromstad and it gives a blend of emotional narratives, house hunting experiments, and also the lifestyle changes. The winner chooses to spend their new discovered wealth in a wiser manner. The series goes for a smart choice, budget plan and also it turns dreams into real things without the loss of perspective.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch all the seasons online on the only OTT platform, Netflix.

Trailer and Plot

The show captures the new lottery winners hoping onto a journey of finding a new home for themselves and turning their lifestyle. This starts with emotional exploration, and happy tears. The trailer shows stunning properties to luxurious beachfacing homes. Tough choices, excitement and crazy heartfelt moments all go through when they switch from their cozy suburbs to lavish houses within a decent budget. There are hopes in the eyes of people to live their dream up like a sumptuous person. The show has been successfully running with its idea.

Cast and Crew

The show has been hosted by David Bromstad who also helps lottery winners to find their new homes crafted with luxury and soothing lifestyle. It is a series by HGTV under the production of Big Table Media.

Reception

The show is quite famous among the viewers and is so buzzed on social media with an IMDb rating of 6.8 out of 10.