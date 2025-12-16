Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Raat Akeli Hai Season 2 is back after so much waiting!!! It's officially announced on Netflix's X handle on December 16, 2025, that Rat Akeli Hai is coming on December 19, 2025 with another murder mystery, this time something more entangled which Nawazuddin Siddiqui has to investigate. It is the continuation of the dark crime universe that captivated the audience in the first season. It was known for its layering of the story and a wonderful investigation. Raat Akeli Hai tells about human psychology, moral dilemmas and class division.

When and Where to Watch Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders is going to premiere on December 19, 2025 only on Netflix India.

Trailer and Plot

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders is going to be wider in its world with the presentation of intense narrative in which crime is not only an act but also reveals the hidden truth behind the society's perspective. The story begins with another murder in the town and this time it is going to be more intense and layered. The investigation goes on and it reveals the darker truths of society. It is important to find the criminal but more important is to find the reason behind it. Overall, the story is going to be you clutched to your couch till the end.

Cast and Crew

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is the police inspector in it. The other actors are Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Aditya Srivastava, Khalid Tyabji, Shivani Raghuvanshi and others. Honey Trehan has directed it.

Reception

It has been loved by the viewers for its unexpected twist in the end and the suspenseful display of the events. It's got an IMDb rating of 7.2 out of 10.