Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin Climbs to $116,700 as Ethereum, Altcoins Consolidate Ahead of US Fed Policy Decision

ETFs, whale activity, and Fed rate cut expectations drive cautious optimism in crypto markets.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 September 2025 13:35 IST
Bitcoin Climbs to $116,700 as Ethereum, Altcoins Consolidate Ahead of US Fed Policy Decision

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Michael Förtsch

Bitcoin steadies as Ethereum, XRP, and BNB consolidate gains midweek.

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Bitcoin trades near $116,700 ahead of Fed decision
  • Ethereum holds above $4,490 despite volatility
  • Altcoins show cautious sentiment amid tighter liquidity
Advertisement

Bitcoin traded around $116,700 (roughly Rs. 1.01 crore) on Wednesday, consolidating in a narrow range as markets awaited the US Federal Reserve's policy decision, which is expected in a few hours. Ethereum hovered near $4,400 (roughly Rs. 3.89 lakh), while altcoins such as Solana and Dogecoin faced mixed sentiment. Despite volatility, institutional inflows and whale activity have helped maintain broader sentiment. Meanwhile, Bitcoin traded close to Rs. 1.02 crore, while Ethereum is priced at Rs. 3.9 lakh as per the crypto price tracker on Gadgets 360.

US Fed Policy Decision Expected on Wednesday

XRP is currently hovering at $3.01 (roughly Rs. 260), and Binance Coin (BNB) climbed to $948 (roughly Rs. 82,000). Solana (SOL) dropped slightly to $234 (roughly Rs. 20,300), while Dogecoin (DOGE) trades at $0.265 (roughly Rs. 260). Market observers stay cautious, watching institutional flows and macroeconomic cues, which will determine the next big move.

Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex, noted that the crypto market is gaining momentum and further said, “According to Glassnode, over 44,000 BTC have been withdrawn from exchange reserves in September alone. With fewer coins available to trade, immediate liquidity is tighter, which could limit short-term selling pressure. On the other hand, Gold's rally to all-time highs could further strengthen Bitcoin's momentum.”

The CoinSwitch Markets Desk observed BTC's symmetrical pattern, which will result in price compression, adding, “The market is heavily focused on the upcoming Fed meeting, with a strong chance of a 25bps rate cut. Softer inflation and labor data are feeding that expectation. There's also increasing legislative momentum around proposals like the US Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Act, which could have long-term effects on demand and regulatory treatment of BTC.”

Meanwhile, the CoinDCX research team said Bitcoin's price experienced a decent rise before the daily close, adding to the market's bullish momentum. “The token continues to print consecutive higher highs and lows, due to which the top altcoins also consolidate around the gains. XRP and BNB display notable strength, while ETH, SOL, DOGE & ADA are trying hard to defend their respective support zones […] The market sentiments remain neutral and wait for the next move. The SEC delays the decision on the Truth Social Spot Bitcoin ETF and seeks public comments on the proposal.”

As traders anticipate the Fed's rate cut decision, the prices of both Bitcoin and Ethereum appear to have stabilised, with incremental gains over the past couple of days. A breakout above $118,000 (roughly Rs. 1.02 crore) could push Bitcoin toward fresh highs, while support around $110,000-$112,000 (roughly Rs. 95.2 lakh-Rs. 96.9 lakh) may help limit near-term downside. 
 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Market Prices, Crypto Market
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Palworld to Exit Early Access, Get Version 1.0 Release in 2026, Pocketpair Announces

Related Stories

Bitcoin Climbs to $116,700 as Ethereum, Altcoins Consolidate Ahead of US Fed Policy Decision
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Offers Listed Ahead of Flipkart Sale
  2. OnePlus 13 Gets Big Price Cut at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  3. Redmi 15R 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. iPhone 17 Series, iPhone Air Pre-Order Discounts Announced by Retailers in India
  5. Google Pixel 10 Review: A Brilliant Phone We Wanted to Love
  6. Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus 13s, OnePlus Nord 5 Deals Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. CMF Headphone Pro India Launch Date Set for September 29; Design Teased
  2. Nothing OS 4.0 Announced; Brings New AI Dashboard to Track AI Usage, Extra Dark Mode and More
  3. Meta Connect 2025 Tomorrow: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Announcements
  4. Solar Storm From Hidden Magnetic Island on the Sun Surprises Scientists
  5. UK, US to Deepen Cooperation on Digital Assets Amidst US President Donald Trump’s State Visit
  6. ISRO Chairman Opens OrbitAID Research Facility to Boost On-Orbit Servicing in India
  7. Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Remake Will Reportedly Feature RPG Mechanics, Launch in Early 2026
  8. Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus 13 Deal We've All Been Waiting For Is Finally Here
  9. Instamart Quick India Movement Sale 2025 Goes Live on September 19 With Jaw-Dropping Prices on iPhone 16, OnePlus 13R, and More
  10. Redmi 15R 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »