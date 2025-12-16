Technology News
English Edition

Sub-Millimeter Robots Can Sense, Think, and Act Autonomously, New Study Finds

Researchers develop autonomous microrobots under a millimeter, capable of sensing, computing, and acting independently.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 December 2025 23:29 IST
Sub-Millimeter Robots Can Sense, Think, and Act Autonomously, New Study Finds

Photo Credit: Maya M. Lassiter

Sub-millimeter microrobots can sense temperature and move autonomously in labs.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Sub-millimeter robots can act independently
  • Onboard computing allows reprogrammable tasks
  • Potential applications in medicine and the environment
Advertisement

Robots that can control at the microscopic level are coming. A team of researchers from the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Michigan has built sub-millimeter scale robots that are small enough to move around using onboard batteries, processors, and sensors but require no outside control. These minuscule robots, as small as a grain of rice, achieved independent decision-making in tests carried out inside laboratories, and represent a huge leap forward for the field of microrobotics with potential medicine, manufacturing, and environmental applications.

CMOS-Powered Microrobots Can Sense, Compute, and Act Independently, Enabling Mass Production

According to a report published in Science Robotics, the researchers utilized Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS) technology to incorporate processors, sensors, and photovoltaic cells that allow their robots to be as 210-270 micrometers. The microrobots dynamically altered movements in 56 trials as they sensed, computed, and otherwise acted completely on their own – an advance beyond previous designs that required large external control systems.

The advanced cuts costs and complexity, with digital programming enabling an individual to program several different tasks and reprogram the robot after it has been built. By incorporating computation within the robot's body, operational overhead is reduced so much that hundreds of robots can be produced at once on a single chip.

Next-Gen Microrobots Aim for Wireless Movement, Paving the Way for Autonomous Medical Applications

Future plans are to create wireless locomotion, so that the robots move without needing external sources of light. Such advances might also help to usher in the era of self-distant medical microrobots that can traverse through the body to mend damaged tissues or administer drugs locally.

The finding hints at what can be achieved with such programmable, autonomous microrobots that can be made cheaply at small scales.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: microrobots, Autonomous Robots, sub-millimeter robots, micro-robotics, Medical technology, Sensors, CMOS technology
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iOS 26.3 Beta 1 Reportedly Adds Transfer Tool for Switching to Android, Notification Forwarding for Wearables
HyperOS 3 Update Rolls Out to Xiaomi 14, Redmi Note 14 5G and More Devices With Android 16, New AI Features

Related Stories

Sub-Millimeter Robots Can Sense, Think, and Act Autonomously, New Study Finds
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 Update Is Rolling Out to These Phones, Tablets
  2. Realme Narzo 90 Series With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Pricing
  3. OpenAI Says ChatGPT Will Soon Become an Operating System
  4. Redmi K90 Ultra Could Bring a Massive Battery Upgrade
  5. Realme 16 Pro to Launch With Urban Wild Design in These Four Colourways
  6. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Thamma Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  8. Global Smartphone Shipments Will Reportedly Drop in 2026 Due to This Reason
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Witness Longest-Lasting Gamma-Ray Burst in History, 8 Billion Light-Years Away
  2. Sub-Millimeter Robots Can Sense, Think, and Act Autonomously, New Study Finds
  3. Earth’s Atmosphere Has Been Leaking Onto the Moon for Billions of Years, Study Finds
  4. New Orbital Clues Reveal How Hot Jupiters Moved Close to Their Stars
  5. Heartiley Battery Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Sci-Fi Series Online
  6. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Private Satellites Pinpoint Methane Emissions from Oil, Gas, and Coal Facilities Worldwide
  8. Ishq Vishk Rebound Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Rohit Saraf Starrer Romcom
  9. Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch This Dark Psychology Thriller
  10. My Lottery Dream Now Available For Streaming Online On This Platform: What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »