Technology News
English Edition

Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch This Dark Psychology Thriller

Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga is a Tamil crime thriller that delves deep into the psychological complexities and hidden motives shaped within society.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 December 2025 21:30 IST
Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch This Dark Psychology Thriller

Photo Credit: SunNXT

Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga is a Tamil version movie on SunNXT.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Intense crime investigation with psychological depth
  • Arjun Sarja leads a gripping mystery thriller
  • Strong social commentary with shocking twists
Advertisement

Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga is a Tamil version movie based on a crime story that goes deeper into the psychology of humans with dark hidden motives developed in the society. This movie features a tense investigation with a strong narrative. There is a blending mystery along with the social commentary that marks the debut of Dinesh Lakshmanan as a director. With the stellar performers and a serious tone, the movie engages the audience with shocking suspense and ethical dilemmas. The twist goes deeper and every angle is intriguing to keep you glued till climax.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch the movie on SunNXT online anytime.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer goes with a dark and suspenseful mood, and it opens with the mysterious death of a writer who writes about crime. He had lived in a high profile residential complex. The story further moves towards an Inspector named Magudapathi who is an unconventional officer. He gets into the details and tries to find the murderer and his motive by going through secrets, grudges and complex relationships. The narrative gets deeper into the interrogation with lots of twists and revelations that leads you to a truth which is quite unexpected.

Cast and Crew

The movie stars Arjun Sarja, Aishwarya Rajesh, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Praveen Raja, Vela Ramamoorthy, O.A.K. Sundar, Thangadurai, and Baby Anikha. The film is directed and written by Dinesh Lakshmanan. It has been produced by G. Arul Kumar.

Reception

The movie has its IMDb rating as 5.7 out of 10. However, there has been quite a good reception to it with a broader perspective for story and stellar acting by all the actors.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga, Tamil Crime Thriller, Psychological Drama, SunNXT, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Battery Capacity Teased By Company Executive: Here's What We Know So Far
Hollow Knight: Silksong's First Major Expansion, Sea of Sorrow, Announced; Launch Set for 2026
Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch This Dark Psychology Thriller
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 Update Is Rolling Out to These Phones, Tablets
  2. Realme Narzo 90 Series With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Pricing
  3. OpenAI Says ChatGPT Will Soon Become an Operating System
  4. Redmi K90 Ultra Could Bring a Massive Battery Upgrade
  5. Realme 16 Pro to Launch With Urban Wild Design in These Four Colourways
  6. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Thamma Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  8. Global Smartphone Shipments Will Reportedly Drop in 2026 Due to This Reason
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Witness Longest-Lasting Gamma-Ray Burst in History, 8 Billion Light-Years Away
  2. Sub-Millimeter Robots Can Sense, Think, and Act Autonomously, New Study Finds
  3. Earth’s Atmosphere Has Been Leaking Onto the Moon for Billions of Years, Study Finds
  4. New Orbital Clues Reveal How Hot Jupiters Moved Close to Their Stars
  5. Heartiley Battery Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Sci-Fi Series Online
  6. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Private Satellites Pinpoint Methane Emissions from Oil, Gas, and Coal Facilities Worldwide
  8. Ishq Vishk Rebound Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Rohit Saraf Starrer Romcom
  9. Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch This Dark Psychology Thriller
  10. My Lottery Dream Now Available For Streaming Online On This Platform: What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »