Heartiley Battery is a Tamil romance sci-fi web series that has landed on the digital screens to entertain the viewers with a unique storyline. The plot revolves around a talented and emotionally guarded scientist, whose invention of a new device to measure love creates chaos between logic and science. However, the sequences further turn entertaining when she is challenged by the perception of a romantic comic artist. As the duo connects, they explore how their views towards love and science differ.

When and Where to Watch Heartiley Battery

This web series is now available to stream on Zee 5. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Heartiley Battery

This sci-fi romance web series follows Sophia (Played by Padine Kumar), an emotionally guarded scientist, who, after witnessing the troubled marriage of her parents, changes her perception towards love. Only then, she decide to create a love meter to measure the exact percentage of love a person holds for another. However, what begins as an initiative to foster relationships soon results in heartbreaks and breakups. The series further explores Sid (Played by Guru Lakshman), whose perceptions clash with Sophia, and the series then contrasts two different philosophies between science and emotions.

Cast and Crew of Heartiley Battery

Written and directed by Sadhasivam Senthilrajan, the series stars Padine Kumar and Guru Lakshman in the lead roles, supported by Anith Yashpaul, Sumithra, Jeeva Ravi, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Michael Akash, while the cinematographer is Coolie Soundherrajan.

Reception of Heartiley Battery

This series has recently hit the digital screens on Dec 16th, 2025; Henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.