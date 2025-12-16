Technology News
English Edition

Heartiley Battery Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Sci-Fi Series Online

Heartiley Battery is a Tamil Romance Sci-Fi Web Series that has finally hit the digital screens.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 December 2025 22:30 IST
Heartiley Battery Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Sci-Fi Series Online

Photo Credit: Zee5

Witness a unique Tamil sci-fi romance where science collides with emotions in an epic love story

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Heartiley Battery is a Tamil Romance Sci-Fi Web Series
  • The plot explores two different philosophies and a clash
  • Streaming now, Only on Zee5
Advertisement

Heartiley Battery is a Tamil romance sci-fi web series that has landed on the digital screens to entertain the viewers with a unique storyline. The plot revolves around a talented and emotionally guarded scientist, whose invention of a new device to measure love creates chaos between logic and science. However, the sequences further turn entertaining when she is challenged by the perception of a romantic comic artist. As the duo connects, they explore how their views towards love and science differ.

When and Where to Watch Heartiley Battery

This web series is now available to stream on Zee 5. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Heartiley Battery

This sci-fi romance web series follows Sophia (Played by Padine Kumar), an emotionally guarded scientist, who, after witnessing the troubled marriage of her parents, changes her perception towards love. Only then, she decide to create a love meter to measure the exact percentage of love a person holds for another. However, what begins as an initiative to foster relationships soon results in heartbreaks and breakups. The series further explores Sid (Played by Guru Lakshman), whose perceptions clash with Sophia, and the series then contrasts two different philosophies between science and emotions.

Cast and Crew of Heartiley Battery

Written and directed by Sadhasivam Senthilrajan, the series stars Padine Kumar and Guru Lakshman in the lead roles, supported by Anith Yashpaul, Sumithra, Jeeva Ravi, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Michael Akash, while the cinematographer is Coolie Soundherrajan.

Reception of Heartiley Battery

This series has recently hit the digital screens on Dec 16th, 2025; Henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OTT, ZEE5, Tamil romance
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
GTA 6 Characters Guide: Jason Duval, Lucia Caminos and Everyone Else You Need to Know About

Related Stories

Heartiley Battery Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Sci-Fi Series Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 Update Is Rolling Out to These Phones, Tablets
  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Realme Narzo 90 Series With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Pricing
  4. Realme 16 Pro to Launch With Urban Wild Design in These Four Colourways
  5. iOS 26.3 May Make It Easier to Switch to an Android Phone
  6. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Visits Geekbench With This Chipset
  7. Global Smartphone Shipments Will Reportedly Drop in 2026 Due to This Reason
  8. OpenAI Says ChatGPT Will Soon Become an Operating System
  9. Thamma Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  10. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Battery Capacity Teased By Company Executive
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Witness Longest-Lasting Gamma-Ray Burst in History, 8 Billion Light-Years Away
  2. Sub-Millimeter Robots Can Sense, Think, and Act Autonomously, New Study Finds
  3. Earth’s Atmosphere Has Been Leaking Onto the Moon for Billions of Years, Study Finds
  4. New Orbital Clues Reveal How Hot Jupiters Moved Close to Their Stars
  5. Heartiley Battery Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Sci-Fi Series Online
  6. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Private Satellites Pinpoint Methane Emissions from Oil, Gas, and Coal Facilities Worldwide
  8. Ishq Vishk Rebound Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Rohit Saraf Starrer Romcom
  9. Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch This Dark Psychology Thriller
  10. My Lottery Dream Now Available For Streaming Online On This Platform: What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »