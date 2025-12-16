OpenAI wants to turn ChatGPT into an operating system, and to make it happen, they have hired a new executive. On Monday, Glen Coates, the new Head of App Platform, confirmed that the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) giant is working to move ChatGPT beyond an interface and application, into a full-fledged operating system. The timing of the announcement is also interesting, given that the company is already partnering with Jony Ive to build an AI-powered device, which has a tentative launch timeline of 2027.

ChatGPT to Become an Operating System

As things stand, ChatGPT is primarily an app or a platform. However, due to its AI-powered conversational layer and backend agents that can connect to different apps and platforms, it also acts as an interface. This intention was also solidified after OpenAI introduced the ChatGPT Apps feature, which lets third-party apps integrate with the AI chatbot, allowing users to perform in-app tasks while staying within the chatbot interface.

But this is where things get interesting. The interface, combined with AI agents, an in-built search, foundational data, and the ability to draw context, creates a unique experience that is only one step away from becoming an operating system.

An operating system can be defined as a core system software that acts as a mediator between a device's hardware, user, and applications. With ChatGPT already capturing the user interface and application support, the only thing that OpenAI has to crack is hardware integration. This is where Coates comes in, who has recently joined the company as the Head of App Platform. Notably, he comes from Shopify, where he served as the Vice President and Head of Product.

In a post on X, Coates says, “Joined @OpenAI to head up App Platform and help turn ChatGPT into an OS.” It appears that the executive will be reporting to Nick Turley, the Head of ChatGPT at OpenAI. During an interaction with TechCrunch, he revealed that turning the chatbot into an operating system is also something he has been focused on.

“The evolution we're trying to make over the next few years is one where ChatGPT itself is more like an operating system where you can come and use applications. If you want to write, there's an app for that. If you want to code, there's an app for that. If you want to interact with goods and services, there are applications for you,” he told the publication.

OpenAI's move to turn ChatGPT into an operating system now is also good timing. The company has already established a strong data centre footprint, is working on developing devices, and has already partnered with apps, such as Adobe, Canva, Zillow and others. If the company can combine all of this with its existing layer of conversational interface, the company could become the first to develop an AI operating system. However, neither Coates nor Turley has mentioned any timeline, so it cannot be said by when we might see the next evolution for the platform.