Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Hires New Head of App Platform to Turn ChatGPT Into an Operating System

OpenAI Hires New Head of App Platform to Turn ChatGPT Into an Operating System

OpenAI has hired Glen Coates as the new Head of App Platform of the company.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 December 2025 17:07 IST
OpenAI Hires New Head of App Platform to Turn ChatGPT Into an Operating System

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Solen Feyissa

Glen Coates will likely report to OpenAI”s Head of ChatGPT, Nick Turley

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Coates was previously working at Shopify as Head of Core Product
  • OpenAI is also building AI-powered devices that could run on this OS
  • The AI company recently introduced Apps within ChatGPT
Advertisement

OpenAI wants to turn ChatGPT into an operating system, and to make it happen, they have hired a new executive. On Monday, Glen Coates, the new Head of App Platform, confirmed that the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) giant is working to move ChatGPT beyond an interface and application, into a full-fledged operating system. The timing of the announcement is also interesting, given that the company is already partnering with Jony Ive to build an AI-powered device, which has a tentative launch timeline of 2027.

ChatGPT to Become an Operating System

As things stand, ChatGPT is primarily an app or a platform. However, due to its AI-powered conversational layer and backend agents that can connect to different apps and platforms, it also acts as an interface. This intention was also solidified after OpenAI introduced the ChatGPT Apps feature, which lets third-party apps integrate with the AI chatbot, allowing users to perform in-app tasks while staying within the chatbot interface.

But this is where things get interesting. The interface, combined with AI agents, an in-built search, foundational data, and the ability to draw context, creates a unique experience that is only one step away from becoming an operating system.

An operating system can be defined as a core system software that acts as a mediator between a device's hardware, user, and applications. With ChatGPT already capturing the user interface and application support, the only thing that OpenAI has to crack is hardware integration. This is where Coates comes in, who has recently joined the company as the Head of App Platform. Notably, he comes from Shopify, where he served as the Vice President and Head of Product.

In a post on X, Coates says, “Joined @OpenAI to head up App Platform and help turn ChatGPT into an OS.” It appears that the executive will be reporting to Nick Turley, the Head of ChatGPT at OpenAI. During an interaction with TechCrunch, he revealed that turning the chatbot into an operating system is also something he has been focused on.

“The evolution we're trying to make over the next few years is one where ChatGPT itself is more like an operating system where you can come and use applications. If you want to write, there's an app for that. If you want to code, there's an app for that. If you want to interact with goods and services, there are applications for you,” he told the publication.

OpenAI's move to turn ChatGPT into an operating system now is also good timing. The company has already established a strong data centre footprint, is working on developing devices, and has already partnered with apps, such as Adobe, Canva, Zillow and others. If the company can combine all of this with its existing layer of conversational interface, the company could become the first to develop an AI operating system. However, neither Coates nor Turley has mentioned any timeline, so it cannot be said by when we might see the next evolution for the platform.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, Operating System, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More

Related Stories

OpenAI Hires New Head of App Platform to Turn ChatGPT Into an Operating System
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lenovo Idea Tab Plus Launched in India With 10,200mah Battery: Details
  2. OpenAI Says ChatGPT Will Soon Become an Operating System
  3. Redmi K90 Ultra Could Bring a Massive Battery Upgrade
  4. Realme Narzo 90 Series With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Pricing
  5. Realme 16 Pro to Launch With Urban Wild Design in These Four Colourways
  6. Redmi Note 15 5G Chipset Revealed Ahead of January 6 India Launch
  7. Honor Power 2 Key Features Leaked; Could Launch With a 10,080mAh Battery
  8. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Battery Capacity Teased By Company Executive
  9. SBI YONO 2.0 Launch: State Bank of India Reportedly Targets 20 Crore Users
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 26.3 Beta 1 Reportedly Adds Transfer Tool for Switching to Android, Notification Forwarding for Wearables
  2. OpenAI Hires New Head of App Platform to Turn ChatGPT Into an Operating System
  3. Honor Power 2 Chipset, Display Specifications Tipped; Could Launch With 10,080mAh Battery
  4. Hollow Knight: Silksong's First Major Expansion, Sea of Sorrow, Announced; Launch Set for 2026
  5. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Battery Capacity Teased By Company Executive: Here's What We Know So Far
  6. Dhruv64: India’s First Homegrown 64-Bit Dual-Core Microprocessor Unveiled
  7. Disney CEO Says AI Deal With OpenAI Is Exclusive For Just One Year: Report
  8. Arasayyana Prema Prasanga Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Kannada Film
  9. Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 Winners: Black Warrant, Paatal Lok Season 2, Girls Will Be Girls, and More
  10. Thamma Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in This Horrer Comedy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »