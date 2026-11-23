The South Korean crypto exchanges Upbit and Bithumb have stopped deposits and withdrawals of CYBER because the developers of the coin found unexpected token minting on Solana and transfers of tokens from the Ethereum bridge contract. Cyber said on November 21 that it was investigating the two incidents and assessing which of its assets and cross-chain channels could be at risk. It asked users to stop using the platform's bridge and refrain from depositing CYBER tokens to exchanges. No details about the cause of the activity have been provided by the project yet.

Exchanges Outline How Pending Deposits and Withdrawals Will Be Handled

Upbit put up a notice of the suspension of trading of CYBER cryptocurrency at 2:08 a.m. Korea Standard Time on Sunday, November 22. This trading suspension pertains to the deposit and withdrawal of CYBER cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain. Following this, Bithumb suspended CYBER transfers at 2:18 a.m. KST, citing the same reason. In both cases, the restrictions were based on Article 17, item 2(b) of the Enforcement Decree of South Korea's Virtual Asset User Protection Act. The restrictions are applicable to CYBER transfers only, since Bithumb specifically stated that clients can trade the coin.

Bithumb advised its clients that there may be price fluctuations as a result of this move. However, it did not give any exact date for the reopening of trading on the network, stating that transfers would resume once network stability was secured and an updated announcement had been published.

Regarding customers who have ongoing transactions, the timing of the freeze comes into play. Bithumb revealed that any withdrawal request that was made prior to the limit but was still not complete would be checked in order before being processed. Deposits made before the ban could take time to reflect due to late confirmation from the network, but any deposits made after the cutoff would reflect once the transfers are resumed.

Upbit also warned that the deposit return process would be temporarily suspended during the disruption and that new withdrawal addresses might not be registered. The notice by Upbit specified the Ethereum network, while the notice by Bithumb mentioned CYBER but did not specify the network. The requests, however, would be processed in order once withdrawals resumed. No particular time was set for when they would be restored. A warning about the CYBER trading platform appeared in another official communication from the exchange.

In a similar incident in November, Upbit had temporarily halted Osmosis (OSMO) deposit and withdrawal activities because there was no block production on the Osmosis blockchain, which made it impossible for users to transfer the cryptocurrency on their own chain. Other cryptocurrency exchanges such as Bithumb also reported difficulties transacting on the same network. The suspension was due to an outage experienced across the network, confirmed by blockchain infrastructure service QuickNode.