GrapheneOS is working on its own RCS messaging app, which could give users an alternative to Google Messages. The privacy-focused operating system already comes with a built-in Messaging app, but users have so far needed Google's app to access RCS. Based on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), GrapheneOS is currently officially available on Google Pixel phones, with Motorola support expected from 2027. Its latest development could make messaging less dependent on Google's services.

GrapheneOS Demonstrates RCS App With End-to-End Encryption

The GrapheneOS team says its experimental RCS app already supports end-to-end encryption through the Messaging Layer Security (MLS) protocol. According to the developers, it is compatible with Google Messages and iOS, and supports typing indicators, delivery and read receipts, reactions, and media and file sharing.

In a video shared on X, GrapheneOS demonstrated the app running on a Pixel 7 Pro and a Pixel 9, with the two phones exchanging messages in an encrypted MLS group. The team says the client handles its own RCS registration, provisioning and transport rather than relying on Google Messages. It plans to use the work on this prototype to bring RCS support to its existing Messaging app.

GrapheneOS says the initial implementation will still require sandboxed Google Play, as most mobile carriers rely on Google's proprietary services to provide RCS. The developers eventually want to support carriers that can offer the messaging service independently, which would allow the app to work without Google's services. Users will not need to install Google Messages to use the initial implementation.

The team also outlined some of its plans for handling incoming media. It says its existing MMS implementation already processes much of this content within a sandbox and lets users control automatic downloads. GrapheneOS is also working on an option that would let users download attachments without having them automatically processed, reducing the security risks associated with handling incoming files.

Notably, GrapheneOS has not yet said when RCS support will be added to its Messaging app.