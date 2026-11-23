OpenAI has proposed that AI labs should adopt a new metric that allows them to quantify the performance of an AI model. Dubbed Perplexity, the new method measures how well an AI model can predict information. This is claimed to help AI labs and others track the progress of AI and its intelligence. The Sam Altman-led AI giant says that the current intelligence substrate metric has remained constant for years. Hence, the Perplexity metric will offer a better way to measure progress. Apart from this, OpenAI has also published the Perplexity values of its own AI models.

OpenAI Publishes Internal Perplexity Results for AI Models

In a blog post, OpenAI's Chief Scientist, Jakub Pachocki, writes that Perplexity should be established as a shared metric between AI labs and other tech firms to compare the progress of AI models and provide insights to inform decisions on safety standards for the same. Specifically, the Perplexity metric measures how well an AI can predict the next token on average. For this, a perplexity log value is established. Pachocki says that a lower perplexity value reflects better performance.

Further, the AI scientist says that modern AI is being built by training a compressor on large datasets. A compressor performs compression by predicting the unseen data. Tracking the progress of compressors or other predictors can help in understanding how AI models are advancing, he argues. Earlier referred to as an “alien mind”, OpenAI's Chief Scientist says that hard-to-predict emergent capabilities can be distinguished from the subsequent targeted elicitation.

OpenAI has also published its internal Perplexity values for its own AI models. Released in March 2022, GPT-3.5 managed to achieve conversational fluency, with a Perplexity value of 0.986. Within a year, in March 2023, OpenAI's AI model showed benefits of thinking before answering with GPT-4, achieving a log value of 0.913. Subsequently, in November 2023, May 2024, February 2025, April 2025, August 2025, and December 2025, the progress hovered between the Perplexity values 0.9 and 0.85, with the releases GPT-4 Turbo, GPT-4o, GPT-4.5, GPT-4.1, GPT-5, and GPT-5.2, respectively.

With the release of GPT-5.3 Codex and GPT-5.4 in February 2026, AI advanced to becoming a “useful” coding tool, with a Perplexity value of 0.871. With GPT-5.6, released in July 2026, the AI model achieved cybersecurity expertise. Released last week, GPT-6.2, with a Perplexity value of 0.761, the AI model managed to solve a Millennium Prize math problem. The AI giant is internally testing another AI model with a value of 0.732. However, the Sam Altman-led company has not revealed any details about the unreleased model.