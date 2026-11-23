Samsung is said to be developing a new Galaxy AI feature that makes it easier for users to turn their photos and videos into short, shareable clips. According to a report, the Shorts feature was discovered in the latest One UI 9.5 beta update for the Galaxy S26 series. It is reportedly being developed for the Gallery app and may offer both automatic and prompt-based video creation options for creating videos.

Shorts Feature in One UI 9.5 Beta

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung is developing a feature called Shorts for its stock Gallery app. It is designed to compile photos and videos into short clips that users can share. The feature is reportedly powered by Galaxy AI and could offer two ways to create videos — automatically or manually using text prompts.

The Shorts feature in One UI 9.5 Beta's Gallery app

Photo Credit: Asif Iqbal Shaik/ SamMobile

The report suggests that the manual option will let users describe the kind of video they want to create. Citing an example, the publication stated that entering a prompt such as “photos from my recent trip” could ask the software to find relevant images and video clips in the device's gallery and combine them into a short video.

Users will reportedly be able to access customisation options as well. They may be able to download additional fonts and background audio to personalise the generated clips. Shorts created manually, as well as those generated automatically by the phone, are reportedly expected to appear in the Stories section of the Gallery app.

SamMobile suggests that Shorts could be a paid Galaxy AI feature. The feature is reportedly still under development and remains hidden in the One UI 9.5 beta for the Galaxy S26 series.

Samsung recently released the One UI 9.5 beta for the Galaxy S26 series in India and several other countries. In addition to the Shorts feature, it could introduce a new layout for live activities, with a redesigned Now Bar interface showing live notifications closer to Apple's Dynamic Island experience. The stable version of One UI 9.5 is expected to debut alongside the Galaxy S27 series early next year.