iQOO 16 is currently the Vivo sub-brand's flagship model, which was launched in China in September. However, the handset has yet to arrive in India and other global markets. The iQOO India head recently confirmed that the phone will be unveiled in the country soon. However, the exact date remains under wraps. Now, the dedicated microsite for the iQOO 16 has been made live in India, according to a tipster. The microsite seemingly confirms its availability details. Further, the smartphone is said to debut in the country in December. It is confirmed to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series chipset.

iQOO 16 Availability in India and Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X, tech blogger Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) claims that a dedicated microsite for the iQOO 16 was briefly made live in India, seemingly confirming that it will be unveiled in the country next month. The microsite was spotted on the Amazon India platform, which now appears to have been taken down. Further, it is shown to ship with Vivo's latest OriginOS 7, which is based on Android 17.

Here YOU GO.................... IQOO 16 5G India launch Next Month...... Previous rumours around iQOO 16 series, not happening!! #iQOO #iQOO165G https://t.co/M54nOTO94O — PassionateGeekz.com (@passionategkeez) November 22, 2026

Recently, the iQOO India head, Nipun Marya, announced that the iQOO 16 will launch in India soon. However, the company has yet to announce the exact launch date. The phone is also confirmed to debut in the country with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 2nm process and delivers a peak clock speed of up to 5.01GHz. Apart from these details, the phone will sport the same design as its Chinese counterpart.

Previously, the iQOO 16 has also been showcased in the country at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026. The Indian variant of the handset was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC as the Chinese version. It appeared with 12GB of RAM and Android 17. The phone managed to score 2,944 and 10,029 points on Geekbench's single-core and multi-core performance tests, respectively.

In China, the iQOO 16 is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 86,000) for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In terms of specifications, it features a 6.85-inch 2K (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) AMOLED display with Samsung M16 luminescent material, up to a 165Hz refresh rate, 508 ppi pixel density, 1.07 billion colours, 5,000Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, and up to 2,800 nits peak brightness in HBM. The phone packs an 8,400mAh battery with support for 100W (wired) and 40W (wireless) fast charging.