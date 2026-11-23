Samsung Galaxy S27 lineup, comprising four devices, is expected to debut in January 2027. The Galaxy S27 Pro is likely to be the newcomer in the series, as the brand has launched base, Plus, and Ultra Galaxy S models in previous years. The purported Galaxy S27 Pro has now reportedly been listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, hinting at its upcoming arrival in the Indian market. The smartphone was previously spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, revealing specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Spotted on BIS Certification

As per a report by XpertPick, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro has received certification from the BIS website. The listing carries the model number SM-S957B.

While the BIS certification does not reveal any hardware details, it suggests that Samsung is readying the device for an Indian launch. The Galaxy S27 Pro is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+ and Galaxy S27 Ultra models. It is likely to be a more compact alternative to the Galaxy S27 Ultra. It is tipped to feature a 6.47-inch M16 OLED display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Galaxy S27 Pro could sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel or 5-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor. It is likely to feature a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

A recent Geekbench listing suggests that the Galaxy S27 Pro will run on Samsung's Exynos 2700 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM. It could ship with Android 17 out of the box, with Samsung's One UI 9.5 interface. It scored 3,061 points in Geekbench's single-core performance test and 10,967 points in the multi-core performance test.

The Galaxy S27 Pro is tipped to pack a 5,240mAh battery with support for 60W wired and 15W wireless charging. won't support an S Pen,