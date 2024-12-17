Technology News
Vishvasya Blockchain Stack Being Used to Verify Apps, Property Transactions: MoS IT 

According to Prasada, the technology stack was ready to be used across healthcare, education, administration sectors.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 December 2024 18:20 IST
Vishvasya Blockchain Stack Being Used to Verify Apps, Property Transactions: MoS IT 

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Clint Adair

The Vishvasya Blockchain Technology Stack was launched in September 

  • Vishvasya is a suite of blockchain platforms offering varied services
  • MeitY Secretary S Krishnan had launched the stack 
  • Several states in India have shown interest in exploring blockchain
The Vishvasya Blockchain Technology Stack. that was unveiled back in September, is now being implemented across an array of sectors. The development was recently disclosed by Jitin Prasada, the minister of state (MoS) for electronics and information technology (MeitY), to the Rajya Sabha. As per Prasada, this technology stack is enabling government officials across multiple states to use blockchain for verification of apps and services. The aim is to ensure that details about various documentations are logged permanently on blockchain in a format that prevents the information from being tampered with or altered.

Prasada addressed the ongoing use cases of the Vishvasya Blockchain Technology Stack responding to a question from parliamentarian Fauzia Khan. Three months after it was launched, Khan asked for information on how the technology stack was being applied across government departments.

According to Prasada, the technology stack was ready to be used across healthcare, education, administration, and agriculture sectors.

The MoS noted that the pilot implementation of some applications of the technology had already been completed. These include Praamaanik, a solution to verify mobile app origin, and Property Chain, a solution for recording property transactions and its verification for the states of Karnataka and Jharkhand.

Prasada also mentioned eStamps, a solution to provide a secure record of eStamp transactions with financial agencies, as a specific use case where Vishvasya Blockchain Technology Stack had been applied.

MeitY Secretary S Krishnan had led the launch of a suite of blockchain platforms, named Vishvasya Blockchain Technology Stack, back in September. The initiative marked the India government's interest in exploring blockchain technology, that forms the foundational layer for Web3 sectors like cryptocurrencies and the metaverse.

Praamaanik is part of this technology stack, alongside NBFLite, a lightweight blockchain platform that developers could use to create solutions for education as well as startups.

In his statement to the Rajya Sabha, Prasada said that blockchain technology had the potential to improve the quotient of accountability in any digital system involving public transactions.

Karnataka, for instance, is utilising the Certificate Chain to record educational certificates for CBSE, Prasada noted. Certificate Chain is also a part of the Vishvasya stack.

The IT ministry is also observing how the National Blockchain Framework, launched on September 4, is offering blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) to finetune the operations and data keeping systems for government agencies. NBF is a permissioned blockchain platform designed by several organisations, including Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) and Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDBRT), among others.

While the ministry is exploring blockchain applications, different Indian jurisdictions are tapping into the technology, as well. Earlier this year, for instance, Ahmedabad pushed out a notification seeking blockchain developers. The city has been looking to use blockchain to improve the storage and maintenance of city-wide records.

Bihar, Telangana and Maharashtra have also ventured into blockchain exploration in recent times.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Vishvasya Blockchain Stack, MeitY, Blockchain, Web3 
