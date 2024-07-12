Technology News

Bihar Officials Plan State-Wide Uniform Blockchain for IT, E-Governance Uses, Invites Bidders

Bihar authorities have asked reputed IT firms to submit their proposals to develop this infrastructure.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 July 2024 15:19 IST
Bihar Officials Plan State-Wide Uniform Blockchain for IT, E-Governance Uses, Invites Bidders

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Cint Adair

The companies that wish to apply as a developer for the BBSI have until August 8 to submit proposals

Highlights
  • Bihar is looking to advance its internal technical infrastructure
  • Bihar is exploring to move e-governance from Web2 servers to blockchain
  • Maharashtra, Telangana have also been experimenting with blockchain
Advertisement

Blockchain, the underlying technology supporting cryptocurrencies and other Web3 ecosystems, has been garnering interest from Indian government bodies for some time. Recently, Bihar has become the latest state to explore the potential applications of blockchain in India. The Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation (BSEDC) has announced plans to implement a blockchain system designed to enhance e-governance and support IT businesses within the state. To this end, the authorities have invited reputable IT firms to submit proposals for the development of this infrastructure.

About Bihar's Blockchain Plan

In a detailed proposal seen by Gadgets360, the BSEDC claimed that the departments affiliated to the government of Bihar wish to leverage the security, transparency, and permanency of stored records, which the blockchain technology brings to the table through the Bihar Blockchain Service Infrastructure (BBSI).

Alongside e-governance, Bihar is also looking to implement blockchain-based applications and solutions across other sectors including agriculture, land records, public distribution system, benefits tracking and distribution, data integrity as well as healthcare.

“The platform would provide an immutable ledger secured by cryptography and peer-to-peer networking which would allow applications to secure and verify government data and documents. Additionally, it would host a family of smart contract enabled workflows that would allow departments to build efficient, non-repudiable and automated workflows,” the details shared by the BSEDC noted.

Through this initiative, the government in Bihar is attempting to create a state-wide uniform digital ecosystem and offer tamper-proof e-governance assistance to its citizens as well as business ecosystems. The companies that wish to apply as a developer for the BBSI have until August 8 to submit their required documents and a detailed proposal on how they plan to create this platform.

“The proposals submitted must be valid for 120 days from the date of submission BSEDC will make its best efforts to select a firm within this period. Bidder who will quote the lowest amount will become the successful bidder,” the BSEDC added.

Opinions from Industry Insider

“A national uniform blockchain is best suited for projects under the central government's purview, such as banking and payments,” Sharat Chandra, Founder of EmpowerEdge Ventures, told Gadgets360. Chandra has been working with multiple state governments in India to experiment with and fund blockchain initiatives.

Chandra explained that state governments in India have the liberty to design and implement projects at their discretion. This allows them to test the uses of blockchain, which offers advantages over traditional servers that are expensive to maintain and prone to hacking, among other drawbacks.

Discussing potential challenges, Chandra said, “Most government processes are disjointed and still not digitized. There are challenges with respect to integration with legacy systems, and ensuring data localization drives up the cost of implementation.”

Bihar is not the only state in India trying to integrate blockchain into their internal tech infrastructure. Telangana and Maharashtra are among other states that are testing blockchain technology.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bihar, Blockchain, IT, E-governance
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune Colourway Launched in India; Sale Begins July 20

Related Stories

Bihar Officials Plan State-Wide Uniform Blockchain for IT, E-Governance Uses, Invites Bidders
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 12 5G Series With AI Features Launched in India: See Price
  2. OnePlus Nord 4 to Get as Many Android OS Updates as the OnePlus 12
  3. Infinix Note 40X 5G Leaks in Live Image; Specifications Tipped
  4. iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Goes Official
  5. Samsung Executive May Just Have Confirmed Galaxy Tab S10 Launch Timeline
  6. Amazfit Unveils Offers for Amazon Prime Day, May Debut Helio Ring During Sale
  7. NoiseFit Origin Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit Announces Deals on Smartwatches for Amazon Prime Day Sale; Helio Ring May Launch Soon
  2. Google DeepMind Is Integrating Gemini 1.5 Pro in Robots That Can Navigate Real-World Environments
  3. Bihar Officials Plan State-Wide Uniform Blockchain for IT, E-Governance Uses, Invites Bidders
  4. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price Points, Colour, Storage Details Revealed in New Leak
  5. OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune Colourway Launched in India; Sale Begins July 20
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Will Reportedly Launch Before the End of 2024: Expected Specifications
  7. NPCI International Collaborates With Qatar National Bank to Launch QR Code-Based UPI Payments
  8. Samsung Bixby to Reportedly Get a Gen AI Upgrade, Could Compete With Apple Intelligence-Powered Siri
  9. Oppo Reno 12 5G Series With MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC, AI Features Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  10. OnePlus Nord 4 Confirmed to Receive Four Android OS Updates; Company Reveals Increased Battery Longevity
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »