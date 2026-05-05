Xiaomi, on Monday, announced that it has achieved a major milestone in India. As per the Chinese consumer tech giant, the company (inclusive of both Xiaomi and Redmi brands) had posted a record 212 percent year-on-year (YoY) performance in the mid-premum smartphone segment during the previous three months. The Chinese brand also highlighted that the number marks 2X growth in the segment, following Xiaomi's strategic shift from volume to value when it comes to phone launches. The company did not share actual numbers or comparative numbers from the previous year.

Xiaomi Claims Record Performance in the Mid-Premium Segment

In a press note, the Chinese tech giant revealed its latest milestone. The company claimed it recorded a 212 percent YoY performance in the mid-premium segment in India, based on internal data. The milestone is said to have been reached between February and April 2026. Additionally, it is said to be more than twice the increase when compared to the same period in the previous year. Notably, the company defines the mid-premium segment as between Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 50,000.

Xiaomi attributed the record high performance to its strategic shift from volume to value. Last year, the smartphone manufacturer took a more thoughtful approach to its smartphone launches, prioritising the value it offers to the end consumers over flooding the market with a large number of devices.

“This milestone reflects Xiaomi's growing traction in the mid-premium segment across product lines, at a time when the broader smartphone market continues to see a more measured pace of growth. Demand is increasingly shifting from spec-driven decision-making to experience-driven devices, reflecting evolving consumer expectations,” the company said.

According to Counterpoint Research, Xiaomi recorded double-digit growth in the Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000 segment in Q1 2026. Notably, the brand secured fourth position in India's smartphone market with a share of 7.9 percent. The number includes the sub-brand Poco.

Xiaomi's latest smartphone in the mid-premium segment is the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, which was launched in January. It features a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 200-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it carries a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. It is backed by a 6,500mAh battery along with 100W wired charging support.