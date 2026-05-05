The OnePlus Summer Sale has been announced in India. It brings a range of discounts across OnePlus-branded smartphones, tablets, and audio products. The sale will go live on May 8 at 12am IST. Customers will be able to avail of discounts, bank offers, and no-cost EMI options on products across OnePlus' official website, Experience Stores, and Amazon, with tablets also available on Flipkart. The company says audio products will be sold across Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Blinkit, and other retail channels.
OnePlus Summer Sale Offers on Smartphones, Tablets
During the OnePlus Summer Sale, customers can grab lucrative deals on flagship and mid-range smartphones, including the OnePlus 15 series, OnePlus 13 series, and OnePlus Nord lineup.
|Product
|Pre-Discount Price (Rs.)
|Price Discount (Rs.)
|Additional Instant Bank Discount (EMI) (Rs.)
|Net Effective Price (Rs.)
|OnePlus 13
|69,999
|7000
|5000
|57,999
|OnePlus 13R
|42,999
|3000
|2000
|37,999
|OnePlus 13s
|54,999
|5000
|3000
|46,999
|OnePlus 15
|77,999
|0
|4000
|73,999
|OnePlus 15R
|54,999
|2000
|2000
|50,999
|OnePlus Nord 6
|38,999
|0
|2000
|36,999
|OnePlus Pad Lite
|17,999
|1000
|2000
|14,999
|OnePlus Pad Go 2
|27,999
|1000
|2000
|24,999
|OnePlus Pad 3
|49,999
|1000
|0
|48,999
|OnePlus Pad 4
|59,999
|0
|5000
|54,999
To begin with, the OnePlus 15 is priced at Rs. 73,999 after bank offers, compared to its current price of Rs. 77,999. The OnePlus 15R will be available at Rs. 50,999. The OnePlus 13 is offered at an effective price of Rs. 57,999, including a Rs. 7,000 price cut and up to Rs. 5,000 instant bank discount. The OnePlus 13R can be purchased at Rs. 37,999, while the OnePlus 13s will be available for Rs. 46,999.
There are discounts on the recently launched OnePlus Nord 6, too, and it will be offered at Rs. 36,999 with bank benefits.
On the tablet side, the flagship OnePlus Pad 4 will be available at an effective price of Rs. 54,999 with bank offers. Its pre-sale price, meanwhile, is Rs. 59,999. Buyers can also avail of deals on other tablets, including the OnePlus Pad Go 2 and OnePlus Pad Lite, which will be available at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. The OnePlus Pad 3 will be priced at Rs. 48,999.
Audio Deals, Bank Offers, Availability
OnePlus is also offering discounts on its audio portfolio. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will be available at Rs. 9,999 after combined discounts, while the OnePlus Buds 4 can be purchased for Rs. 5,599. Other options like the Nord Buds 3 Pro and Nord Buds 3 will be priced at Rs. 2,649 and Rs. 2,099, respectively.
|Product
|Pre-Discount Price (INR)
|Price Discount (INR)
|Additional Instant Bank Discount (EMI) (INR)
|Net Effective Price (INR
|Bullets Wireless Z3
|1,799
|200
|100
|1,499
|Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC
|2,099
|100
|100
|1,899
|Nord Buds 3r
|1,999
|200
|200
|1,599
|Nord Buds 3
|2,499
|250
|150
|2,099
|Nord Buds 3 Pro
|3,099
|300
|150
|2,649
|Nord Buds 4 Pro
|3,999
|NA
|200
|3,799
|OnePlus Buds 4
|6,499
|500
|400
|5,599
|OnePlus Buds Pro 3
|12,999
|1000
|2000
|9,999
The sale also includes bank discounts and no-cost EMI options of up to six months on select products. The OnePlus Summer Sale will begin on May 8 at 12am IST and will be available across online and offline channels in India.
OnePlus 15 FAQs
What are the main features of the OnePlus 15?
The OnePlus 15 is the flagship smartphone from the brand that brings some flagship-level gaming features like the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Glacier Cooling System, G2 gaming network chip, premium design, 120W fast charging support, and more.
When was the OnePlus 15 released?
The OnePlus 15 was launched in India on November 13, 2025.
Where can I buy the OnePlus 15 in India?
You can buy the OnePlus 15 in India from official OnePlus website, OnePlus Store App, Amazon and offline retail partners such as OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, and more.