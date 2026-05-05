The OnePlus Summer Sale has been announced in India. It brings a range of discounts across OnePlus-branded smartphones, tablets, and audio products. The sale will go live on May 8 at 12am IST. Customers will be able to avail of discounts, bank offers, and no-cost EMI options on products across OnePlus' official website, Experience Stores, and Amazon, with tablets also available on Flipkart. The company says audio products will be sold across Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Blinkit, and other retail channels.

OnePlus Summer Sale Offers on Smartphones, Tablets

During the OnePlus Summer Sale, customers can grab lucrative deals on flagship and mid-range smartphones, including the OnePlus 15 series, OnePlus 13 series, and OnePlus Nord lineup.

Product Pre-Discount Price (Rs.) Price Discount (Rs.) Additional Instant Bank Discount (EMI) (Rs.) Net Effective Price (Rs.) OnePlus 13 69,999 7000 5000 57,999 OnePlus 13R 42,999 3000 2000 37,999 OnePlus 13s 54,999 5000 3000 46,999 OnePlus 15 77,999 0 4000 73,999 OnePlus 15R 54,999 2000 2000 50,999 OnePlus Nord 6 38,999 0 2000 36,999 OnePlus Pad Lite 17,999 1000 2000 14,999 OnePlus Pad Go 2 27,999 1000 2000 24,999 OnePlus Pad 3 49,999 1000 0 48,999 OnePlus Pad 4 59,999 0 5000 54,999

To begin with, the OnePlus 15 is priced at Rs. 73,999 after bank offers, compared to its current price of Rs. 77,999. The OnePlus 15R will be available at Rs. 50,999. The OnePlus 13 is offered at an effective price of Rs. 57,999, including a Rs. 7,000 price cut and up to Rs. 5,000 instant bank discount. The OnePlus 13R can be purchased at Rs. 37,999, while the OnePlus 13s will be available for Rs. 46,999.

There are discounts on the recently launched OnePlus Nord 6, too, and it will be offered at Rs. 36,999 with bank benefits.

On the tablet side, the flagship OnePlus Pad 4 will be available at an effective price of Rs. 54,999 with bank offers. Its pre-sale price, meanwhile, is Rs. 59,999. Buyers can also avail of deals on other tablets, including the OnePlus Pad Go 2 and OnePlus Pad Lite, which will be available at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. The OnePlus Pad 3 will be priced at Rs. 48,999.

Audio Deals, Bank Offers, Availability

OnePlus is also offering discounts on its audio portfolio. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will be available at Rs. 9,999 after combined discounts, while the OnePlus Buds 4 can be purchased for Rs. 5,599. Other options like the Nord Buds 3 Pro and Nord Buds 3 will be priced at Rs. 2,649 and Rs. 2,099, respectively.

Product Pre-Discount Price (INR) Price Discount (INR) Additional Instant Bank Discount (EMI) (INR) Net Effective Price (INR Bullets Wireless Z3 1,799 200 100 1,499 Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC 2,099 100 100 1,899 Nord Buds 3r 1,999 200 200 1,599 Nord Buds 3 2,499 250 150 2,099 Nord Buds 3 Pro 3,099 300 150 2,649 Nord Buds 4 Pro 3,999 NA 200 3,799 OnePlus Buds 4 6,499 500 400 5,599 OnePlus Buds Pro 3 12,999 1000 2000 9,999

The sale also includes bank discounts and no-cost EMI options of up to six months on select products. The OnePlus Summer Sale will begin on May 8 at 12am IST and will be available across online and offline channels in India.