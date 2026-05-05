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OnePlus Summer Sale: Deals on OnePlus 15, OnePlus 13, OnePlus Pad 4 and More Announced

OnePlus Summer Sale includes bank discounts and no-cost EMI options of up to six months on select products.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 May 2026 08:58 IST
OnePlus Summer Sale: Deals on OnePlus 15, OnePlus 13, OnePlus Pad 4 and More Announced

Customers can purchase the flagship OnePlus 15 at a discount during the sale

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Summer Sale in India begins at May 8 at 12am
  • Customers can avail of deals on OnePlus 15, Nord 6, Pad 4, and more
  • Bank discounts and no-cost EMI options can further drive down prices
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The OnePlus Summer Sale has been announced in India. It brings a range of discounts across OnePlus-branded smartphones, tablets, and audio products. The sale will go live on May 8 at 12am IST. Customers will be able to avail of discounts, bank offers, and no-cost EMI options on products across OnePlus' official website, Experience Stores, and Amazon, with tablets also available on Flipkart. The company says audio products will be sold across Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Blinkit, and other retail channels.

OnePlus Summer Sale Offers on Smartphones, Tablets

During the OnePlus Summer Sale, customers can grab lucrative deals on flagship and mid-range smartphones, including the OnePlus 15 series, OnePlus 13 series, and OnePlus Nord lineup.

VoltOnePlus 15 Discussion
Explore More...
Product Pre-Discount Price (Rs.) Price Discount (Rs.) Additional Instant Bank Discount (EMI) (Rs.) Net Effective Price (Rs.)
OnePlus 13 69,999 7000 5000 57,999
OnePlus 13R 42,999 3000 2000 37,999
OnePlus 13s 54,999 5000 3000 46,999
OnePlus 15 77,999 0 4000 73,999
OnePlus 15R 54,999 2000 2000 50,999
OnePlus Nord 6 38,999 0 2000 36,999
OnePlus Pad Lite 17,999 1000 2000 14,999
OnePlus Pad Go 2 27,999 1000 2000 24,999
OnePlus Pad 3 49,999 1000 0 48,999
OnePlus Pad 4 59,999 0 5000 54,999

To begin with, the OnePlus 15 is priced at Rs. 73,999 after bank offers, compared to its current price of Rs. 77,999. The OnePlus 15R will be available at Rs. 50,999. The OnePlus 13 is offered at an effective price of Rs. 57,999, including a Rs. 7,000 price cut and up to Rs. 5,000 instant bank discount. The OnePlus 13R can be purchased at Rs. 37,999, while the OnePlus 13s will be available for Rs. 46,999.

There are discounts on the recently launched OnePlus Nord 6, too, and it will be offered at Rs. 36,999 with bank benefits.

On the tablet side, the flagship OnePlus Pad 4 will be available at an effective price of Rs. 54,999 with bank offers. Its pre-sale price, meanwhile, is Rs. 59,999. Buyers can also avail of deals on other tablets, including the OnePlus Pad Go 2 and OnePlus Pad Lite, which will be available at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. The OnePlus Pad 3 will be priced at Rs. 48,999.

Audio Deals, Bank Offers, Availability

OnePlus is also offering discounts on its audio portfolio. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will be available at Rs. 9,999 after combined discounts, while the OnePlus Buds 4 can be purchased for Rs. 5,599. Other options like the Nord Buds 3 Pro and Nord Buds 3 will be priced at Rs. 2,649 and Rs. 2,099, respectively.

Product Pre-Discount Price (INR) Price Discount (INR) Additional Instant Bank Discount (EMI) (INR) Net Effective Price (INR
Bullets Wireless Z3 1,799 200 100 1,499
Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC 2,099 100 100 1,899
Nord Buds 3r 1,999 200 200 1,599
Nord Buds 3 2,499 250 150 2,099
Nord Buds 3 Pro 3,099 300 150 2,649
Nord Buds 4 Pro 3,999 NA 200 3,799
OnePlus Buds 4 6,499 500 400 5,599
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 12,999 1000 2000 9,999

The sale also includes bank discounts and no-cost EMI options of up to six months on select products. The OnePlus Summer Sale will begin on May 8 at 12am IST and will be available across online and offline channels in India.

FAQOnePlus 15 FAQs
What are the main features of the OnePlus 15?
The OnePlus 15 is the flagship smartphone from the brand that brings some flagship-level gaming features like the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Glacier Cooling System, G2 gaming network chip, premium design, 120W fast charging support, and more.
When was the OnePlus 15 released?
The OnePlus 15 was launched in India on November 13, 2025.
Where can I buy the OnePlus 15 in India?
You can buy the OnePlus 15 in India from official OnePlus website, OnePlus Store App, Amazon and offline retail partners such as OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, and more.
Read More
OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 165Hz AMOLED display
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Excellent durability and software support
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • No LTPO display
  • More expensive than OnePlus 13R
Read detailed OnePlus 15R review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big, bright display
  • Excellent performance
  • Long lasting battery
  • Versatile camera setup
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Lowlight performance still not great
Read detailed OnePlus 13R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
OnePlus Pad 4

OnePlus Pad 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display and stellar audio
  • Exceptional performance
  • Open Canvas makes multitasking useful
  • Battery lasts long
  • Bad
  • Display is reflective in bright light
  • On the more expensive side
Display 13.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 3392x2400 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 16
Storage 256MB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 13380mAh
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Further reading: OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus Pad 4, OnePlud Nord 6, OnePlus Summer Sale, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More

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