The OnePlus Pad 4 is now available for purchase in India. The successor to the OnePlus Pad 3 was launched last month and is positioned as a flagship tablet, sitting above the OnePlus Pad Go 2 in the brand's lineup. It sports a 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The tablet is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. The OnePlus Pad 4 comes with the OnePlus Stylo Pro stylus and packs a 13,380mAh battery.

OnePlus Pad 4 Price in India, Availability

The OnePlus Pad 4 price in India starts at Rs. 59,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It also comes in a 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration, priced at Rs. 64,999. The flagship tablet is sold in Dune and Sage Mist colour options.

As part of the launch offers, customers can avail of a bank discount of up to Rs. 5,000. This brings down the effective price of the OnePlus Pad 4 to Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB models, respectively. The company is also bundling the OnePlus Stylo Pro, worth Rs. 5,499, as a complimentary offer for a limited period, along with up to six months of no-cost EMI options.

The OnePlus Pad 4 can be purchased via Amazon, Flipkart, the OnePlus India website, the OnePlus Store app, and offline retail stores.

OnePlus Pad 4 Specifications, Features

The OnePlus Pad 4 sports a 13.2-inch 3.4K (3,392 × 2,400 pixels) LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, 12-bit colour depth, up to 1,000 nits peak brightness, and Dolby Vision. It is powered by the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 from Qualcomm, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

The tablet runs on OxygenOS 16 and offers PC-like multitasking features such as resizable windows, drag-and-drop support, and improved file management. It also supports second-screen functionality and cross-device controls. On the AI front, it includes tools like AI Writer, AI Summary, AI Translate, AI Painter, and AI Recorder with real-time transcription and summarisation.

You get an eight-speaker setup featuring four woofers and four tweeters with spatial audio. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth and an AI-powered smart antenna system for improved signal stability. The tablet has a metal unibody design, measuring 5.94mm in thickness and weighing 672g.

The OnePlus Pad 4 packs a 13,380mAh battery, claimed to offer up to 20 hours of video playback and up to seven hours of gaming. It supports 80W wired fast charging.