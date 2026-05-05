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OnePlus Pad 4 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, Android 16 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications

The OnePlus Pad 4 can be purchased via Amazon, Flipkart, the OnePlus India website, the OnePlus Store app, and offline retail stores.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 May 2026 15:33 IST
OnePlus Pad 4 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, Android 16 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus' tablet is offered in Dune Glow and Sage Mist colourways

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad 4 is offered in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB configurations
  • Its price in India starts at Rs. 59,999 for the base storage variant
  • The tablet runs on ColorOS 16, based on Android 16
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The OnePlus Pad 4 is now available for purchase in India. The successor to the OnePlus Pad 3 was launched last month and is positioned as a flagship tablet, sitting above the OnePlus Pad Go 2 in the brand's lineup. It sports a 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The tablet is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. The OnePlus Pad 4 comes with the OnePlus Stylo Pro stylus and packs a 13,380mAh battery.

OnePlus Pad 4 Price in India, Availability

The OnePlus Pad 4 price in India starts at Rs. 59,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It also comes in a 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration, priced at Rs. 64,999. The flagship tablet is sold in Dune and Sage Mist colour options.

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As part of the launch offers, customers can avail of a bank discount of up to Rs. 5,000. This brings down the effective price of the OnePlus Pad 4 to Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB models, respectively. The company is also bundling the OnePlus Stylo Pro, worth Rs. 5,499, as a complimentary offer for a limited period, along with up to six months of no-cost EMI options.

The OnePlus Pad 4 can be purchased via Amazon, Flipkart, the OnePlus India website, the OnePlus Store app, and offline retail stores.

OnePlus Pad 4 Specifications, Features

The OnePlus Pad 4 sports a 13.2-inch 3.4K (3,392 × 2,400 pixels) LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, 12-bit colour depth, up to 1,000 nits peak brightness, and Dolby Vision. It is powered by the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 from Qualcomm, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

The tablet runs on OxygenOS 16 and offers PC-like multitasking features such as resizable windows, drag-and-drop support, and improved file management. It also supports second-screen functionality and cross-device controls. On the AI front, it includes tools like AI Writer, AI Summary, AI Translate, AI Painter, and AI Recorder with real-time transcription and summarisation.

You get an eight-speaker setup featuring four woofers and four tweeters with spatial audio. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth and an AI-powered smart antenna system for improved signal stability. The tablet has a metal unibody design, measuring 5.94mm in thickness and weighing 672g.

The OnePlus Pad 4 packs a 13,380mAh battery, claimed to offer up to 20 hours of video playback and up to seven hours of gaming. It supports 80W wired fast charging.

OnePlus Pad 4

OnePlus Pad 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display and stellar audio
  • Exceptional performance
  • Open Canvas makes multitasking useful
  • Battery lasts long
  • Bad
  • Display is reflective in bright light
  • On the more expensive side
Read detailed OnePlus Pad 4 review
Display 13.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 3392x2400 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 16
Storage 256MB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 13380mAh
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Further reading: OnePlus Pad 4, OnePlus Pad 4 Specifications, OnePlus Pad 4 Price in India, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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