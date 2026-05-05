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Samsung Showcases 3000-Nit Wide Colour Gamut OLED, Next-Gen 500-Nit EL-QD Display and More at Display Week 2026

Samsung’s Flex Chroma Pixel OLED is said to focus on delivering higher brightness and better colours together.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 May 2026 15:04 IST
Samsung Showcases 3000-Nit Wide Colour Gamut OLED, Next-Gen 500-Nit EL-QD Display and More at Display Week 2026

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Display’s 500ppi high-resolution Sensor OLED Display showcased at SID 2026

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Highlights
  • Samsung OLED panel will reach up to 3,000 nits brightness
  • EL-QD panels achieve up to 500 nits brightness
  • Quantum dot panels improve efficiency and power usage
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Samsung has announced a new set of display technologies that it will showcase at SID Display Week 2026, scheduled to take place from May 5 to May 7 at the Los Angeles Convention Centre in California. The company plans to present advancements across OLED, quantum dot, and stretchable display categories. These include a high brightness wide colour gamut OLED, a Sensor OLED panel with biometric capabilities, updated EL-QD prototypes, and a new stretchable display concept, highlighting ongoing work in next-generation display technologies.

Samsung Display Reveals Next-Gen OLED, EL-QD, Stretchable Tech

At Display Week 2026, the company showcased a range of next-generation panels, led by a wide colour gamut OLED that can reach up to 3,000 nits in High Brightness Mode and cover 96 percent of the BT.2020 colour space. Alongside this, the company will also present a Sensor OLED Display with built-in biometric sensing, updated EL-QD panels with higher brightness, and a new stretchable display designed for automotive use.

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At the centre of this showcase is Samsung's Flex Chroma Pixel OLED technology. This panel is designed to push both brightness and colour performance at the same time. It uses phosphorescent-sensitised fluorescent materials to improve colour accuracy, while a polariser-free structure helps maintain brightness without affecting durability. The result is a display that reaches 96 percent of the BT.2020 colour space, which is wider than commonly used standards such as DCI-P3.

Samsung Display will also highlight its Sensor OLED Display, which now comes in a 6.8-inch panel with a resolution of 500 pixels per inch. This is a clear step up from the 374 pixels-per-inch version shown last year. The panel combines OLED pixels and organic photodiodes within a single layer, allowing it to track biometric signals such as heart rate and blood pressure using light emitted from the display itself. It also includes a feature called Flex Magic Pixel, which protects sensitive information by limiting visibility from certain angles while keeping the rest of the screen viewable.

In addition to OLED advancements, Samsung Display will present its latest electroluminescent quantum dot panels. These can reach up to 500 nits of brightness, with the company planning to showcase an 18-inch version at 500 nits and a 6.5-inch version at 400 nits.

Unlike OLED, these panels use quantum dots that emit light directly when powered. Improvements in material structure and stability have helped increase both brightness and efficiency. This work has also been recognised as a distinguished paper by the Society for Information Display.

The South Korean tech giant will also introduce a new stretchable display concept aimed at automotive applications. This micro-LED-based panel reaches a resolution of 200 pixels per inch, which is higher than earlier versions. It is designed to change shape based on driving conditions, and Samsung has demonstrated it as part of a dynamic vehicle dashboard that adjusts visuals in real time. The display relies on a bridge structure that maintains performance even when the panel is stretched.

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Further reading: Samsung Display, Samsung Flex Chroma Pixel OLED, Samsung Sensor OLED Display, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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