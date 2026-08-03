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Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Top Deals on Smart TVs Teased

Amazon has previewed discounts on several Smart TVs that will be available during the Great Freedom Sale 2026.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 August 2026 16:44 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Top Deals on Smart TVs Teased

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Sony BRAVIA 3 offer has been previewed

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Highlights
  • Amazon will offer Free Delivery on the first order
  • Smart TV discounts of up to 65 percent have been announced
  • HDFC Bank customers can get a 10 percent instant discount
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Amazon's Great Freedom Sale is scheduled to start on August 7, bringing discounts across several product categories during the Independence Day shopping season. Ahead of the event, the company has revealed the first batch of Smart TV deals from brands including LG, TCL, Samsung, Sony and Xiaomi. Amazon has also confirmed additional shopping benefits, including bank offers on eligible transactions as well as Free Delivery on the first order, Pay on Delivery and Easy Returns. Discounts of up to 65 percent on Smart TVs have also been announced.

Eligible shoppers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and EasyEMI transactions. Amazon will also offer Free Delivery on the first order, along with Pay on Delivery and Easy Returns.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Smart TVs Revealed

Amazon has previewed discounts on several Smart TVs that will be available during the Great Freedom Sale 2026. The LG 139cm 55-inch 4K webOS LED TV will be available for Rs. 38,490, down from its listed price of Rs. 85,990. The announced effective price may include select bank and coupon offers.

Among the other highlighted deals, the TCL 164cm 65-inch 4K QD-Mini LED Google TV will be available for Rs. 61,999, compared to its listed price of Rs. 1,52,990.

The e-commerce site has also teased offers on several other Smart TVs, although their effective prices have not yet been disclosed. These include the Samsung 139.70cm 55-inch Mini LED 4K Vision AI TV, Sony BRAVIA 3 189cm 75-inch 4K LED Google TV, Xiaomi 138cm 55-inch X 4K Smart Google LED TV and Samsung 109.22cm 43-inch Crystal 4K Vision AI TV. Their listed prices are Rs. 59,990, Rs. 2,69,900, Rs. 48,999 and Rs. 39,900, respectively.

Top Deals on Smart TVs Teased Ahead of Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026

Model List Price Sale Price Product Link
Sony BRAVIA 3 189cm 75-inch 4K LED Google TV Rs. 2,69,900 Rs. XXX,90 Buy Now
TCL 164cm 65-inch 4K QD-Mini LED Google TV Rs. 1,52,990 Rs. 61,999 Buy Now
LG 139cm 55-inch 4K webOS LED TV Rs. 85,990 Rs. 38,490 Buy Now
Samsung 139.70cm 55-inch Mini LED 4K Vision AI TV Rs. 59,990 Rs. XXX,90 Buy Now
Xiaomi 138cm 55-inch X 4K Smart Google LED TV Rs. 48,999 Rs. XXX,99 Buy Now
Samsung 109.22cm 43-inch Crystal 4K Vision AI TV Rs. 39,900 Rs. XXX,90 Buy Now
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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon Sale, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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