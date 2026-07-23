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Pixel Watch 5 Spotted on Google Play Console Listing Revealing Key Specifications

Google Play Console listing identifies the Pixel Watch 5 by the codename "godric".

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 23 July 2026 14:01 IST
Pixel Watch 5 Spotted on Google Play Console Listing Revealing Key Specifications

Photo Credit: Google

Google is likely to unveil the Pixel Watch 5 during the upcoming Made by Google event

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Highlights
  • Pixel Watch 5 reportedly appeared on the Google Play Console website
  • Pixel Watch 2 came with a 4nm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1
  • Pixel Watch 4 has an upgraded Snapdragon W5 Gen 2
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Google Pixel Watch 5 is expected to go official next month during the Made by Google Event. Just weeks ahead of the official reveal, the upcoming Pixel series wearable surfaced on the Google Play Console with some familiar specifications. The listing reportedly suggests that the Pixel Watch 5 will use the same base chip as last year's Pixel Watch 4. It is expected to offer upgraded RAM compared to the existing model. 

Pixel Watch 5 Could Get a RAM Boost

9to5Google spotted the Pixel Watch 5 on the Google Play Console website with codename "godric". The listing shows that the wearable is expected to run on Qualcomm's SW5100 platform, the same base chip found in the Pixel Watch 2 and later models. The CPU and GPU are also said to be the same as its predecessor. The chipset features four Cortex-A53 CPU cores paired with an Adreno 702 GPU.

The Pixel Watch 2 came with a 4nm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, while last year's Pixel Watch 4 has an upgraded Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 for Satellite SOS and a Cortex-M55 co-processor.

Further, the listing reportedly shows the Pixel Watch 5 with 3GB of memory, an increase from the 2GB on the Pixel Watch 4. The extra RAM is expected to enhance the Gemini-powered features and other on-device AI capabilities. The listing also includes an image of the smartwatch which matches previous leaks. It shows an analogue watch face with Gemini's Neural Expressive design language.

Previous leaks claimed that the Pixel Watch 5 might have a starting price tag of EUR 419 (roughly Rs. 46,000) in the UK for the base 41mm size option with Bluetooth + Wi-Fi connectivity. It could ship with Wear OS 7 and include Google's consolidated Health app.

Google is likely to unveil the Pixel Watch 5 during the upcoming Made by Google event, which is set to take place on August 12. It is believed to be launched alongside the Pixel 11 series. The smartwatch could go on sale from August 20.

Google Pixel Watch 4

Google Pixel Watch 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Premium design with domed display
  • Actua 360 display is bright
  • Consistent and customisable Wear OS UI
  • New pin based charging is fast
  • Accurate health-tracking
  • Solid GPS connectivity
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • No cellular connectivity option in India
  • Fiddly strap mounting mechanism
  • Very limited strap options
  • No on-demand SpO2 measurement
Read detailed Google Pixel Watch 4 review
Display Size 41mm
Compatible OS Android
Dial Shape Round
Ideal For Unisex
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Further reading: Google Pixel Watch 5, Pixel Watch 5, Google
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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