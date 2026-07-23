Google Pixel Watch 5 is expected to go official next month during the Made by Google Event. Just weeks ahead of the official reveal, the upcoming Pixel series wearable surfaced on the Google Play Console with some familiar specifications. The listing reportedly suggests that the Pixel Watch 5 will use the same base chip as last year's Pixel Watch 4. It is expected to offer upgraded RAM compared to the existing model.

Pixel Watch 5 Could Get a RAM Boost

9to5Google spotted the Pixel Watch 5 on the Google Play Console website with codename "godric". The listing shows that the wearable is expected to run on Qualcomm's SW5100 platform, the same base chip found in the Pixel Watch 2 and later models. The CPU and GPU are also said to be the same as its predecessor. The chipset features four Cortex-A53 CPU cores paired with an Adreno 702 GPU.

The Pixel Watch 2 came with a 4nm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, while last year's Pixel Watch 4 has an upgraded Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 for Satellite SOS and a Cortex-M55 co-processor.

Further, the listing reportedly shows the Pixel Watch 5 with 3GB of memory, an increase from the 2GB on the Pixel Watch 4. The extra RAM is expected to enhance the Gemini-powered features and other on-device AI capabilities. The listing also includes an image of the smartwatch which matches previous leaks. It shows an analogue watch face with Gemini's Neural Expressive design language.

Previous leaks claimed that the Pixel Watch 5 might have a starting price tag of EUR 419 (roughly Rs. 46,000) in the UK for the base 41mm size option with Bluetooth + Wi-Fi connectivity. It could ship with Wear OS 7 and include Google's consolidated Health app.

Google is likely to unveil the Pixel Watch 5 during the upcoming Made by Google event, which is set to take place on August 12. It is believed to be launched alongside the Pixel 11 series. The smartwatch could go on sale from August 20.