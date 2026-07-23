Vivo S2 has appeared in a fresh leak that reveals its expected storage variants, colour options and internal retail listing prices ahead of its rumoured India debut. The handset is tipped to arrive in two RAM and storage configurations, while the leaked pricing is said to be intended for internal retail systems rather than the final market launch. Earlier reports have already indicated that Vivo is planning to reintroduce the S series in India.

Vivo S2 Could Launch in Two Storage Variants

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) in an X post, the Vivo S2 will be offered in India in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants. The tipster shared alleged internal retail listing images showing the handset in Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze and Silk White colour options.

The alleged retail listings show demo units priced at Rs. 38,000 and Rs. 42,000, alongside another entry that lists the 8GB + 128GB variant at Rs. 43,000. The leak suggests these are internal retail listing prices rather than the handset's final launch price. It also indicates that details about the chipset and launch timeline could surface soon.

The Vivo S series is expected to return to India after seven years, following the launch of the Vivo S1 in 2019. Notably, the company has not yet confirmed the Vivo S2 or announced a launch date. However, previous reports suggest the smartphone could debut in India in early August, while a rumoured promotional poster has hinted that an announcement may not be far away.

Earlier leaks have pointed to a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor for the Vivo S2. The handset is also expected to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

The Vivo S2 could pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. The handset is also tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, along with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.