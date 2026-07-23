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Vivo S2 Leak Reveals Expected Price and Storage Options Ahead of Rumoured India Launch

Vivo S2 is expected to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 July 2026 17:02 IST
Vivo S2 Leak Reveals Expected Price and Storage Options Ahead of Rumoured India Launch

Vivo S1 (pictured) was launched in India in 2019

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Highlights
  • Vivo S2 could launch in India in early August
  • The handset may arrive in three colour options
  • Alleged retail listings hint at Vivo S2 pricing in India
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Vivo S2 has appeared in a fresh leak that reveals its expected storage variants, colour options and internal retail listing prices ahead of its rumoured India debut. The handset is tipped to arrive in two RAM and storage configurations, while the leaked pricing is said to be intended for internal retail systems rather than the final market launch. Earlier reports have already indicated that Vivo is planning to reintroduce the S series in India.

Vivo S2 Could Launch in Two Storage Variants

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) in an X post, the Vivo S2 will be offered in India in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants. The tipster shared alleged internal retail listing images showing the handset in Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze and Silk White colour options.

The alleged retail listings show demo units priced at Rs. 38,000 and Rs. 42,000, alongside another entry that lists the 8GB + 128GB variant at Rs. 43,000. The leak suggests these are internal retail listing prices rather than the handset's final launch price. It also indicates that details about the chipset and launch timeline could surface soon.

The Vivo S series is expected to return to India after seven years, following the launch of the Vivo S1 in 2019. Notably, the company has not yet confirmed the Vivo S2 or announced a launch date. However, previous reports suggest the smartphone could debut in India in early August, while a rumoured promotional poster has hinted that an announcement may not be far away.

Earlier leaks have pointed to a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor for the Vivo S2. The handset is also expected to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

The Vivo S2 could pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. The handset is also tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, along with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Vivo S1

Vivo S1

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Quick in-display fingerprint scanner
  • Bundled 18W fast charger
  • Bad
  • Average CPU performance
  • Cameras could’ve been better
  • Micro-USB port
Read detailed Vivo S1 review
Display 6.38-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768)
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Vivo S2, Vivo S Series, Vivo S1, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Vivo S2 Leak Reveals Expected Price and Storage Options Ahead of Rumoured India Launch
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