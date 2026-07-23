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  • Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2026 Event Roundup: Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, and Everything Else Announced

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2026 Event Roundup: Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, and Everything Else Announced

Here’s a quick roundup of everything that was announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event this evening.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 July 2026 06:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2026 Event Roundup: Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, and Everything Else Announced

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Roundup

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Highlights
  • Samsung held its Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event in London
  • Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, and Flip 8 were launched
  • The company also introduced Galaxy Watch 9 and Ultra 2 models
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Samsung held its second Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026 in London on Wednesday. At its bi-annual hardware showcase, the South Korean tech conglomerate introduced its latest Galaxy foldable smartphones and smartwatches. The highlight of this year's event was the revamped foldable lineup comprising the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, the new wide-format Galaxy Z Fold 8, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8. Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9. Meanwhile, AI continues to play a key role in the overall experience offered by Samsung's devices, with plenty of new features on the new foldables running Android 17-based One UI 9.

Here's a quick roundup of everything that was announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event this evening.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is Samsung's new top-of-the-line book-style foldable. In many ways, it is also the direct successor to last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7. The handset features an 8-inch AMOLED inner display and a 6.5-inch AMOLED cover screen. The main display can reach 3,000 nits of peak brightness and gets an anti-reflective finish. Samsung has also introduced its new Flex Titanium technology, which is claimed to strengthen the display structure and make the crease less noticeable over time.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy Chip: Price, Specifications

Under the hood is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. The camera department gets a notable upgrade, with the 200-megapixel primary camera joined by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. Samsung has packed in a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 20W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Don't let the name fool you; the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is an entirely new smartphone from Samsung, and perhaps the most interesting addition to the foldable family, too. This is because it takes a different approach to the familiar Fold formula. It has a wider, almost passport-like design, featuring a 5.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display with a 10:16 aspect ratio. On the inside, you'll find a 7.6-inch 4:3 Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel. Both screens support up to a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, Flex Titanium Display: Price, Specifications

Its core hardware is similar to the Ultra model, with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chip under the hood. There are two 50-megapixel cameras on the back, while Dual Recording and My FanCam features also debut. It packs a 4,800mAh battery with 45W wired and 20W wireless charging. At 201g, this new wide-format model is also Samsung's lightest Galaxy Z Fold yet.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

Among the new generation foldables, the most modest upgrades have been made to the Galaxy Z Flip 8. The company claims it to be its slimmest and lightest Flip model, measuring 6.1mm when unfolded and tipping the scales at 180g. Among the highlights is the FlexWindow, which Samsung has turned into a more capable AI-focused interface. Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Z Flip 8 with a 50-megapixel camera backed by its ProVisual Engine.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Launched in India With 4.1-Inch Cover Screen, 4,300mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

There are also FlipShot and Mirror View features for taking cover-screen selfies and quickly checking your appearance before capturing a shot.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is claimed to be Samsung's most rugged smartwatch yet. It sports a 1.52-inch Super AMOLED display with Sapphire Crystal protection, and up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness. Qualcomm's new penta-core Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset powers the watch. Samsung has also bumped the battery capacity to 800mAh, while retaining WPC-based wireless charging. The watch carries IP69K, 10ATM, EN13319, and MIL-STD-810H ratings.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Launched With 1.52-Inch AMOLED Display, BioActive Sensor: Price, Specifications

It runs One UI 9 Watch based on Wear OS 7 and brings several new health-focused features, including Vitals, Heart Health Score, Daily Cardio Load, Fitness Index, and Sleep Apnea detection.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9

Don't really need the rugged hardware of the Ultra? There's still good news for you as Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Watch 9, too. It is offered in 40mm and 44mm sizes, with an aluminium casing. The display can reach 3,000 nits of peak brightness, while the same Snapdragon Wear Elite platform powers the smartwatch. The Galaxy Watch 9 packs a 390mAh battery and uses Samsung's BioActive sensor to continuously collect health and fitness data.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Launched With Snapdragon Wear Elite Chip, AI Health Features: Price, Specifications

It shares several of its headline wellness features with the Ultra 2, including Vitals, Heart Health Score, Daily Cardio Load, Fitness Index, Sleep Apnea detection, and hearing-related alerts.

Samsung Smart Glasses

Samsung also used Unpacked to give us another look at its upcoming smart glasses. The company is developing the eyewear with Google and lifestyle eyewear brands Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. The glasses are expected to work alongside Samsung's wider Galaxy ecosystem, including its smartphones and smartwatches.

Samsung Galaxy Glasses Launched With Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 Chip, Up to 9 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features

Gemini will play a central role, allowing the eyewear to understand what the wearer is seeing and offer contextual assistance. We'll have to wait a little longer for the commercial launch and pricing details.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE Updates, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Date, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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