Android 17 Makes Switching From iPhone Easier With Expanded Data Transfer Support

Google is making it easier to switch from iPhone to Android with an upgraded migration system built into Android 17. Announced during Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, the new feature expands the range of data that users can transfer wirelessly from an iPhone during device setup without requiring a separate application. In addition to photos, contacts and messages, it now supports Google Account details, saved passwords, Wi-Fi credentials and eSIM information. The rollout has begun for select Pixel devices and will gradually expand to more Android smartphones.

Android 17 Now Transfers Passwords, eSIMs and More From iPhone

Google announced the upgraded migration experience in a blog post published on Tuesday. The Mountain View-based tech giant said Android 17 now includes the migration tool as part of the operating system, removing the need for a separate application during the switching process.

The updated system continues to support the transfer of photos, videos, contacts, messages and calendar data. It also adds support for Google Account information, saved passwords, Wi-Fi credentials and e-SIMs, allowing users to move more of their existing settings to a new Android phone.

The feature has started rolling out to eligible Pixel smartphones and is also available on Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 models. Google said it will expand support to more Android devices, although it has not shared a rollout timeline.

According to Google's support page, users can start the transfer while setting up a new Android device by selecting the option to copy data from an iPhone or iPad. Compatible Android phones generate a QR code that establishes a wireless connection with the iPhone, allowing users to choose what they want to migrate. Google recommends keeping both devices connected until the transfer is complete. The company also advises connecting the iPhone to Wi-Fi, charging both devices and ensuring enough storage is available on the new Android phone before starting the process.

If a QR code is unavailable, users can switch using a physical SIM card or, where supported by their carrier, download their eSIM again on the new Android device. After setup, users are prompted to transfer their WhatsApp chat history. At the same time, Google also provides guidance for moving from iMessage to Google Messages and transferring iCloud photos and videos to Google Photos.