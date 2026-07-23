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Android 17 Makes Switching From iPhone Easier With Expanded Data Transfer Support

The feature has started rolling out to eligible Pixel smartphones and is also available on Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 models.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 July 2026 10:56 IST
Android 17 Makes Switching From iPhone Easier With Expanded Data Transfer Support

Photo Credit: Google

Google said it will expand support to more Android devices

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Highlights
  • Google expands iPhone data transfer support
  • Samsung's latest foldables also support the upgrade
  • Users can now transfer passwords and eSIMs wirelessly
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Google is making it easier to switch from iPhone to Android with an upgraded migration system built into Android 17. Announced during Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, the new feature expands the range of data that users can transfer wirelessly from an iPhone during device setup without requiring a separate application. In addition to photos, contacts and messages, it now supports Google Account details, saved passwords, Wi-Fi credentials and eSIM information. The rollout has begun for select Pixel devices and will gradually expand to more Android smartphones.

Android 17 Now Transfers Passwords, eSIMs and More From iPhone

Google announced the upgraded migration experience in a blog post published on Tuesday. The Mountain View-based tech giant said Android 17 now includes the migration tool as part of the operating system, removing the need for a separate application during the switching process.

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The updated system continues to support the transfer of photos, videos, contacts, messages and calendar data. It also adds support for Google Account information, saved passwords, Wi-Fi credentials and e-SIMs, allowing users to move more of their existing settings to a new Android phone.

The feature has started rolling out to eligible Pixel smartphones and is also available on Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 models. Google said it will expand support to more Android devices, although it has not shared a rollout timeline.

According to Google's support page, users can start the transfer while setting up a new Android device by selecting the option to copy data from an iPhone or iPad. Compatible Android phones generate a QR code that establishes a wireless connection with the iPhone, allowing users to choose what they want to migrate. Google recommends keeping both devices connected until the transfer is complete. The company also advises connecting the iPhone to Wi-Fi, charging both devices and ensuring enough storage is available on the new Android phone before starting the process.

If a QR code is unavailable, users can switch using a physical SIM card or, where supported by their carrier, download their eSIM again on the new Android device. After setup, users are prompted to transfer their WhatsApp chat history. At the same time, Google also provides guidance for moving from iMessage to Google Messages and transferring iCloud photos and videos to Google Photos.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 4.10-inch
Cover Resolution 948x1048 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2256x2504 pixels
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Further reading: Google, Android 17, Android, iPhone, iOS, iPhone to Android, Android migration, Android Switch, Data Transfer, Pixel, Google Pixel, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Unpacked
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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