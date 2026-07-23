Redmi Note 17 series will be launched in India early next month, a report recently highlighted. Now, a few weeks before the rumoured debut of the smartphone, the Xiaomi sub-brand has started teasing the launch of a new Redmi Note series phone. Additionally, a dedicated microsite for the handset is now live on the Xiaomi India website, hinting at its availability details. The company is positioning it as a smartphone with a large battery. The Redmi Note 17 was recently launched in China with an 8,000mAh battery. The Indian variant of the phone was recently spotted on a benchmarking platform with similar specifications and features to its Chinese counterpart.

New Redmi Note Series Phone to Launch in India Soon

In a post on X, the Xiaomi sub-brand announced that it will soon launch a new Redmi Note series smartphone in India. The post also mentions the tagline, “When the days get longer, the mAhster takes over. The all-new Redmi Note is built to outlast them all.” This suggests that the company is positioning the upcoming Redmi Note series handset to pack a large battery.

When the days get longer, the #mAhster takes over.



The all-new REDMI #Note is built to outlast them all.



Coming soon.

Know more: https://t.co/gME8OhaOeQ pic.twitter.com/aPNtEraOKu — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 23, 2026

Apart from this, a dedicated microsite for the launch of the new Note series phone is now live on the Xiaomi India website, hinting that it will go on sale in the country via the company's online store. However, the company has yet to confirm the name and exact launch date of the upcoming Redmi Note series smartphone.

Interestingly, this comes a few weeks ahead of the anticipated launch of the Redmi Note 17 in India. Recently, a report highlighted that the handset will be unveiled in the country on August 6, while going on sale in the country on August 11. Reports also suggest that the Redmi Note 17 will arrive in India with the same specifications and features as its Chinese counterpart.

For reference, the Redmi Note 17, in China, is equipped with an 8,000mAh battery. An octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm powers the handset. On top of this, the Redmi Note 17 features a single 50-megapixel camera on the back and an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

In India, the Redmi Note 17 will reportedly be priced at over Rs. 30,000 for the base variant, which might offer 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. According to a report, the smartphone will run on Xiaomi's HyperOS 3, which is based on Android 16, in India. The Xiaomi sub-brand might offer four years of OS upgrades and five years of security updates for the Redmi Note series phone.

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