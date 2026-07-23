Microsoft on Wednesday announced the early release of Xbox Backward Compatibility on PC. The initiative aims to bring select games of the original Xbox console to Windows PCs and compatible handheld gaming consoles for the first time. Microsoft's initial lineup includes four titles, including BLiNX: The Time Sweeper and Conker: Live and Reloaded, which are available through the Xbox app on PC and are included with every Xbox Game Pass tier. The company says more backwards-compatible Xbox titles are planned to be added over time.

Xbox Backward Compatibility on PC

Xbox Backward Compatibility was first introduced in 2015, allowing players to run select Xbox 360 and original Xbox titles on newer Xbox consoles. The same capability is now being extended to PCs and Windows-based gaming handhelds. Microsoft's list of compatible handhelds includes the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X.

There are four original Xbox titles initially available — BLiNX: The Time Sweeper, Conker: Live and Reloaded, Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge, and Fuzion Frenzy. Microsoft said these titles can be purchased individually through the Xbox app on PC in supported regions. They are also included with all Xbox Game Pass plans.

Meanwhile, players who already have a digital licence for any of the four games on an Xbox console will automatically get access to the corresponding PC and handheld version. With the early release of Xbox Backward Compatibility, Xbox's classic titles can now be played across Xbox consoles, PCs, supported handhelds, and the cloud, as per the company.

While achievement support isn't available yet, Microsoft says it will bring Achievements to select backwards-compatible original Xbox games later this year.

Minimum, Recommended Requirements

Microsoft says players will need a PC running Windows 11 with at least 8GB of RAM and 4GB of video memory. Graphics drivers should also be updated to the latest versions available as of January 2026.

On the graphics side, the minimum requirement is an Nvidia GeForce GTX 950, AMD Radeon RX 550, or Intel Arc A310. Microsoft specifies a four-core, eight-thread processor, with the Intel Core i3-10300, AMD Ryzen 3 3100, and AMD Ryzen Z2 A listed as supported examples.

For the recommended configuration, Microsoft suggests up to 16GB of RAM and 8GB of video memory. Users will require an AMD Radeon RX 6800S, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, or Intel Arc A770 GPU, along with updated graphics drivers.

The recommended processor should have at least six cores and 12 threads. Microsoft lists the Intel Core i5-10400 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600 as suitable desktop processors, while the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme is included for handheld devices.

Xbox Backward Compatibility on PC is available in early release starting today in supported regions.