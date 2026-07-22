At its Unpacked 2026 in London, Samsung launched its latest clamshell phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 8. Out of the three new foldables - Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 - the clamshell phone seems to have received the most modest updates. While the Z Flip 8 looks identical to its predecessor, some changes make it more refined, and, of course, it gets Galaxy AI features that make it more capable in every way possible.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8: Familiar Looks but Refined

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 features a sleek and premium design language.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 gets the same design we have seen in previous Flip iterations, and is among a handful of clamshell phones you can buy in the Indian market. This year, however, Samsung has made the Galaxy Z Flip 8 the slimmest and lightest Flip yet. At 6.1mm (when unfolded), the Fild 8 beats its predecessor by a good margin and weighs 180 grams, further undercutting the Galaxy Z Flip 7 that weighed 188 grams.

The smartphone is available in different colour options, including

It packs the same FlexWindow we have seen in Flip 7 and offers a large enough cover screen for app interactions, including typing quick replies to texts. The cover screen is a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and a screen resolution of 948x1048 pixels and 342PPI pixel density. Jumping to the main screen, it features a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and comes with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1080x2520-pixel screen resolution, and 400PPI pixel density.

The handset features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED inner display.

The crease on the Flip 8 is not very apparent, especially compared to its predecessor, and that's excellent, providing a more seamless experience for people watching content on the Flip 8.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8: Initial Thoughts

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 feels largely like a more refined version of the Flip 7, and I like it. The new Flex Titanium tech has come in handy on the Flip 8, making the phone thinner, and even unfolding feels more natural, same as the Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra. The titanium-based display structure has helped reduce the crease visibility over time. Samsung has said that this structure also balances the hinge mechanism.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is loaded with a 4.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display.

Talking about the display, it feels bright and vibrant. The cover screen has more screen real estate, which means you can do more actions. On the camera front, the Flip 8 gets a dual camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor with dual pixel autofocus, OIS, f/1.8 aperture, and 2x optical zoom support. The second sensor is a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 123-degree field of view, and at the front, there's a 10-megapixel selfie camera. The camera quality is decent, and I couldn't notice massive improvements compared to the Flip 7; however, I will reserve my verdict for the review.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is powered by the Exynos 2600 processor with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage option.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is powered by the Exynos 2600 processor and comes in two RAM and storage options - 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. The device was quick to handle multitasking and easily handled the Galaxy AI edits on the photos clicked on the Flip 8. Stay tuned for our full-fledged review for a verdict on the performance.

The handset runs on Android 17 with One UI 9.0 on top of it.

The phone packs a 4300mAh battery unit, which is the same as the Fold 7. It also supports fast charging with a 25W adapter, charging the device to up to 55 percent in around 30 minutes, and also supports 15W wireless charging. The phone, like all other new foldables from the Galaxy Z range, gets an IP48 rating. The phone runs One UI 9 based on Android 17 out of the box. It will be available in Graphite, Cream, Pink, and Mint (which will be exclusive to Samsung.com. I experienced all colours, and I feel Cream looks most stunning.

Much like the Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra, the Flip 8 also gets a host of Galaxy AI features like Now Brief, which helps users stay informed with personalised insights tailored to their routines, alongside Now Nudge, which can help turn insights into action. There's also Gemini Intelligence, which helps users move from request to result with fewer steps.

Talking about the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 India price starts at Rs. 1,24,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 512GB option is priced at Rs. 1,44,999.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 brings some modest updates while keeping many of the loved features from its predecessor. This approach allows users to enjoy a familiar experience while still benefiting from enhancements.