From gripping thrillers to heartwarming dramas, this week's OTT lineup has something for everyone. Boman Irani makes his directorial debut, Sanya Malhotra leads a powerful story on womanhood, and Bhumi Pednekar dives into an intense investigative drama. Fans of Korean thrillers and classic Indian comedy will also have plenty to look forward to. Get ready to get into your weekends with lots of popcorn and a cozy mood. Here's a rundown of the top releases hitting streaming platforms for this week.

Top OTT Releases This Week

The Mehta Boys

Release Date: February 7, 2025

February 7, 2025 Genre: Drama

Drama Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Cast: Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry

A heartfelt drama exploring the complexities of a father-son relationship, The Mehta Boys brings an emotional story to life. Directed by Boman Irani, the film follows a young man struggling with personal ambitions while trying to reconnect with his estranged father. Avinash Tiwary delivers a gripping performance, portraying the internal conflict of a son seeking his father's approval. Shreya Chaudhry adds an emotional layer, making this film a touching experience. With its blend of powerful storytelling and deep emotions, this is a must-watch for drama lovers.

Mrs.

Release Date: February 7, 2025

February 7, 2025 Genre: Social Drama

Social Drama Where to Watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Nishant Dahiya, Rajesh Tailang

A bold take on gender roles and personal identity, Mrs. follows the journey of a woman redefining what it means to be a wife in modern India. Sanya Malhotra plays a homemaker who challenges societal expectations after a life-altering event forces her to stand up for herself. As she navigates the world of independence and self-worth, the film offers a compelling narrative that resonates with audiences. With a thought-provoking script and strong performances, Mrs. is a powerful story of resilience.

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan

Release Date: February 7, 2025

February 7, 2025 Genre: Sports Documentary

Sports Documentary Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Cast: Featuring Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar, Shoaib Akhtar

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan documentary explores the historic and emotionally charged cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan. Featuring exclusive interviews with cricketing legends, archival footage and behind-the-scenes moments, The Greatest Rivalry captures the intensity of every iconic match. From thrilling World Cup encounters to unforgettable test series, the documentary takes fans through the highs and lows of this fierce competition. With firsthand accounts from players who lived through these moments, this is a must-watch for cricket lovers.

Kobali

Release Date: February 4, 2025

February 4, 2025 Genre: Crime, Drama

Crime, Drama Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar Cast: Ravi Prakash, Bharath Reddy, Tarun Rohith, Yogi Khatri

Set in the rugged terrains of Rayalaseema, Kobali is a gripping Telugu crime drama where generational vengeance fuels an unending cycle of bloodshed. As two warring families reignite an age-old feud, hidden secrets come to light, alliances shift and betrayals cut deeper than any blade. Power struggles take a sinister turn, leaving no one untouched by violence. With intense performances and a gripping narrative, the film immerses viewers in a world where loyalty is fragile and revenge is inevitable.

Newtopia

Release Date: February 7, 2025

February 7, 2025 Genre: Romance, Thriller, Fantasy, Comedy

Romance, Thriller, Fantasy, Comedy Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Cast: Jisoo, Park Jeong-min, Im Sung-Jae, Hong Seo-hee, Tang Jun-sang, Lee Hak-joo, Kim Jun-han

BLACKPINK's Jisoo returns to the K-drama world alongside Park Jeong-min in Newtopia, a gripping zombie thriller with a romantic twist. Based on the novel Influenza, the series follows a couple whose breakup takes an unexpected turn when a zombie outbreak engulfs Seoul. Park Jeong-min plays a soldier trapped in a building amidst the chaos, while Jisoo portrays his determined ex-girlfriend who fights against all odds to save him. With humour, suspense, and emotional depth, the series offers a fresh take on survival and love. Releasing one episode per week, Newtopia builds up to its thrilling conclusion in March, making it a perfect watch this Valentine's season.

Game Changer

Release Date: February 7, 2025

February 7, 2025 Genre: Political Action Drama

Political Action Drama Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Cast: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma

Game Changer is a high-octane political action drama featuring Ram Charan in a dual role as a father and son. The film delves into the fight against corruption, as the protagonist challenges a deceitful chief minister in a battle for justice. With gripping action sequences, intense political intrigue, and a powerhouse cast, Game Changer promises a thrilling cinematic experience. Fans of Ram Charan can expect a powerful performance, complemented by Kiara Advani and an ensemble of seasoned actors.

Bada Naam Karenge

Release Date: February 7, 2025

February 7, 2025 Genre: Romantic Comedy, Drama

Romantic Comedy, Drama Where to Watch: Amazon miniTV

Amazon miniTV Cast: Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar, Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin

Bada Naam Karenge brings a refreshing take on arranged marriages with a Gen Z twist. Rishabh and Surbhi, played by Ritik Ghanshani and Ayesha Kaduskar, are thrust into a traditional setup while juggling their modern dreams. As their journey unfolds, they face unexpected challenges, hilarious situations, and heartfelt moments that test their bond. Directed by Palash Vaswani and creatively backed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, the series blends romance, comedy, and drama, making it a compelling watch for those who love family-driven stories with a modern spin.

