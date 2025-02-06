Technology News
OTT Releases This Week (Feb 3 - Feb 9): Game Changer, The Mehta Boys, Bada Naam Karenge, and More

Explore this week's latest movie and web series releases across different genres, from drama to crime.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 February 2025 17:01 IST
OTT Releases This Week (Feb 3 - Feb 9): Game Changer, The Mehta Boys, Bada Naam Karenge, and More

This week brings an exciting line-up of movie releases across multiple genres

Highlights
  • The Mehta Boys is a heartwarming story about a father-son relationship
  • Mrs. offers a bold look at gender roles in modern India
  • Kobali is a gripping Telugu crime thriller streaming on Disney+ Hotstar
From gripping thrillers to heartwarming dramas, this week's OTT lineup has something for everyone. Boman Irani makes his directorial debut, Sanya Malhotra leads a powerful story on womanhood, and Bhumi Pednekar dives into an intense investigative drama. Fans of Korean thrillers and classic Indian comedy will also have plenty to look forward to. Get ready to get into your weekends with lots of popcorn and a cozy mood. Here's a rundown of the top releases hitting streaming platforms for this week.

Top OTT Releases This Week

The Mehta Boys

  • Release Date: February 7, 2025
  • Genre: Drama
  • Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
  • Cast: Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry

A heartfelt drama exploring the complexities of a father-son relationship, The Mehta Boys brings an emotional story to life. Directed by Boman Irani, the film follows a young man struggling with personal ambitions while trying to reconnect with his estranged father. Avinash Tiwary delivers a gripping performance, portraying the internal conflict of a son seeking his father's approval. Shreya Chaudhry adds an emotional layer, making this film a touching experience. With its blend of powerful storytelling and deep emotions, this is a must-watch for drama lovers.

Mrs.

  • Release Date: February 7, 2025
  • Genre: Social Drama
  • Where to Watch: ZEE5
  • Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Nishant Dahiya, Rajesh Tailang

A bold take on gender roles and personal identity, Mrs. follows the journey of a woman redefining what it means to be a wife in modern India. Sanya Malhotra plays a homemaker who challenges societal expectations after a life-altering event forces her to stand up for herself. As she navigates the world of independence and self-worth, the film offers a compelling narrative that resonates with audiences. With a thought-provoking script and strong performances, Mrs. is a powerful story of resilience.

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan

  • Release Date: February 7, 2025
  • Genre: Sports Documentary
  • Where to Watch: Netflix
  • Cast: Featuring Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar, Shoaib Akhtar

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan documentary explores the historic and emotionally charged cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan. Featuring exclusive interviews with cricketing legends, archival footage and behind-the-scenes moments, The Greatest Rivalry captures the intensity of every iconic match. From thrilling World Cup encounters to unforgettable test series, the documentary takes fans through the highs and lows of this fierce competition. With firsthand accounts from players who lived through these moments, this is a must-watch for cricket lovers.

Kobali

  • Release Date: February 4, 2025
  • Genre: Crime, Drama
  • Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
  • Cast: Ravi Prakash, Bharath Reddy, Tarun Rohith, Yogi Khatri

Set in the rugged terrains of Rayalaseema, Kobali is a gripping Telugu crime drama where generational vengeance fuels an unending cycle of bloodshed. As two warring families reignite an age-old feud, hidden secrets come to light, alliances shift and betrayals cut deeper than any blade. Power struggles take a sinister turn, leaving no one untouched by violence. With intense performances and a gripping narrative, the film immerses viewers in a world where loyalty is fragile and revenge is inevitable.

Newtopia

  • Release Date: February 7, 2025
  • Genre: Romance, Thriller, Fantasy, Comedy
  • Where to Watch: Prime Video
  • Cast: Jisoo, Park Jeong-min, Im Sung-Jae, Hong Seo-hee, Tang Jun-sang, Lee Hak-joo, Kim Jun-han

BLACKPINK's Jisoo returns to the K-drama world alongside Park Jeong-min in Newtopia, a gripping zombie thriller with a romantic twist. Based on the novel Influenza, the series follows a couple whose breakup takes an unexpected turn when a zombie outbreak engulfs Seoul. Park Jeong-min plays a soldier trapped in a building amidst the chaos, while Jisoo portrays his determined ex-girlfriend who fights against all odds to save him. With humour, suspense, and emotional depth, the series offers a fresh take on survival and love. Releasing one episode per week, Newtopia builds up to its thrilling conclusion in March, making it a perfect watch this Valentine's season.

Game Changer

  • Release Date: February 7, 2025
  • Genre: Political Action Drama
  • Where to Watch: Prime Video
  • Cast: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma

Game Changer is a high-octane political action drama featuring Ram Charan in a dual role as a father and son. The film delves into the fight against corruption, as the protagonist challenges a deceitful chief minister in a battle for justice. With gripping action sequences, intense political intrigue, and a powerhouse cast, Game Changer promises a thrilling cinematic experience. Fans of Ram Charan can expect a powerful performance, complemented by Kiara Advani and an ensemble of seasoned actors.

Bada Naam Karenge

  • Release Date: February 7, 2025
  • Genre: Romantic Comedy, Drama
  • Where to Watch: Amazon miniTV
  • Cast: Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar, Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin

Bada Naam Karenge brings a refreshing take on arranged marriages with a Gen Z twist. Rishabh and Surbhi, played by Ritik Ghanshani and Ayesha Kaduskar, are thrust into a traditional setup while juggling their modern dreams. As their journey unfolds, they face unexpected challenges, hilarious situations, and heartfelt moments that test their bond. Directed by Palash Vaswani and creatively backed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, the series blends romance, comedy, and drama, making it a compelling watch for those who love family-driven stories with a modern spin.

List of Other OTT Releases This Week

Movie Name Release Date Platform
Kinda Pregnant Feb-04 Netflix
Love You To Death Feb-05 Apple TV+
Apple Cider Vinegar Feb-06 Netflix
Bogotá: City of the Lost Feb-10 Netflix
Invincible Season 3 Feb-06 Prime Video
I'm Not a Robot Feb-09 Lionsgate Play
Cassandra Feb-06 Netflix
The Áre Murders Feb-06 Netflix
Celebrity Bear Hunt Feb-05 Netflix
Prison Cell 211 Feb-05 Netflix
I'm Not a Robot Feb-07 Lionsgate Play
Baby John Feb-05 Prime Video
