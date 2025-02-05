A highly anticipated release, Baby John, featuring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh, has now made its way to streaming platforms. After a theatrical release in December 2024, the action-packed drama has quietly dropped online. The film, directed by Kalees and backed by Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios, and other production houses, was initially met with mixed reactions. With a grand budget and a stellar ensemble cast, the movie was expected to perform well. While its theatrical run did not meet expectations, the digital release now offers audiences a fresh opportunity to experience the film. However, there is a catch regarding its streaming availability.

When and Where to Watch Baby John on OTT

Baby John is available on Amazon Prime Video on February 05, 2025. Currently, the film is available on a rental basis, meaning viewers need to either purchase or rent it to watch. As per reports, the film will become available for free streaming to all subscribed users starting on February 14, 2025. This move aligns with the trend of staggered digital releases, allowing early access through rentals before opening it to a wider audience.

Official Trailer and Plot of Baby John

The official trailer of Baby John showcased intense action sequences, high-energy drama, and an emotional narrative. The film follows a man who finds himself entangled in a web of crime and vengeance, fighting against powerful enemies while protecting his loved ones. The storyline is based on Theri, a 2016 Tamil film directed by Atlee. The gripping plot, combined with the musical compositions of Thaman S, adds to the film's intensity.

Cast and Crew of Baby John

Directed by Kalees, Baby John features an extensive cast, including Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The supporting cast includes Rajpal Yadav, Zara Zyanna, Sheeba Chaddha, Zakir Hussain, Prakash Belawadi, Armaan Khera, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Cinematography is handled by Kiran Koushik, while the editing has been done by Ruben. The screenplay was written by Sumit Arora, with contributions from Atlee and Kalees.

Reception of Baby John

Baby John was released theatrically on December 25, 2024. Despite high expectations, the film's box office performance fell short, with a lifetime collection of Rs 61 crore against a reported budget exceeding Rs 160 crore. It currently has an IMDb rating of 6.2 / 10.