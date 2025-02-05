Technology News
English Edition

Baby John Starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh Now Available For Rent Online

Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh, is now available for rental on Amazon Prime Video.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 February 2025 22:26 IST
Baby John Starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh Now Available For Rent Online

Photo Credit: PrimeVideo

Baby John now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Highlights
  • Baby John now streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  • The film is available for rental until February 14, 2025
  • Mixed reviews follow Baby John’s theatrical release in December 2024
Advertisement

A highly anticipated release, Baby John, featuring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh, has now made its way to streaming platforms. After a theatrical release in December 2024, the action-packed drama has quietly dropped online. The film, directed by Kalees and backed by Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios, and other production houses, was initially met with mixed reactions. With a grand budget and a stellar ensemble cast, the movie was expected to perform well. While its theatrical run did not meet expectations, the digital release now offers audiences a fresh opportunity to experience the film. However, there is a catch regarding its streaming availability.

When and Where to Watch Baby John on OTT

Baby John is available on Amazon Prime Video on February 05, 2025. Currently, the film is available on a rental basis, meaning viewers need to either purchase or rent it to watch. As per reports, the film will become available for free streaming to all subscribed users starting on February 14, 2025. This move aligns with the trend of staggered digital releases, allowing early access through rentals before opening it to a wider audience.

Official Trailer and Plot of Baby John

The official trailer of Baby John showcased intense action sequences, high-energy drama, and an emotional narrative. The film follows a man who finds himself entangled in a web of crime and vengeance, fighting against powerful enemies while protecting his loved ones. The storyline is based on Theri, a 2016 Tamil film directed by Atlee. The gripping plot, combined with the musical compositions of Thaman S, adds to the film's intensity.

Cast and Crew of Baby John

Directed by Kalees, Baby John features an extensive cast, including Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The supporting cast includes Rajpal Yadav, Zara Zyanna, Sheeba Chaddha, Zakir Hussain, Prakash Belawadi, Armaan Khera, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Cinematography is handled by Kiran Koushik, while the editing has been done by Ruben. The screenplay was written by Sumit Arora, with contributions from Atlee and Kalees.

Reception of Baby John

Baby John was released theatrically on December 25, 2024. Despite high expectations, the film's box office performance fell short, with a lifetime collection of Rs 61 crore against a reported budget exceeding Rs 160 crore. It currently has an IMDb rating of 6.2 / 10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Baby John, Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Prime Video, OTT release, Kalees, Amazon Prime, action film, crime drama, digital release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Xbox Will Bring Age of Mythology: Retold, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition to PS5 This Year
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Spotted on Company Support Page, Reportedly Listed on GCF Certification Website

Related Stories

Baby John Starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh Now Available For Rent Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 9a Buyers Will Reportedly Get These Freebies
  2. February 2025 Planet Parade: How to See Five Planets Align in the Sky
  3. Ola Electric Roadster X Series Launched in India With Up to 501 KM Range
  4. Asus ROG Phone 9 FE With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: See Price
  5. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Could Launch Soon With These Four Rear Cameras
  6. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Launch Imminent asÂ SupportÂ Pages Go Live
  7. Samsung Teases Launch of New Galaxy F-Series Smartphone
  8. Apple Begins Production of M5 Chips for Upcoming iPad, Mac Models: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Key Upgrades Leaked Online
  10. Kinda Pregnant Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. 7,000-Year-Old Arrow Poison Found in South Africa, Shows Ancient Hunting Skills
  2. Kinda Pregnant Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Baby John Starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh Now Available For Rent Online
  4. February 2025 Planet Parade: How to See Five Planets Align in the Sky
  5. SpaceX Starship Flight 7 Explosion Raises Concerns Over Air Pollution
  6. Apple Reportedly Begins Production of M5 Chips Expected to Power Upcoming iPad Pro, Mac Models
  7. New Method Controls Synchronisation in Spin Hall Nano-Oscillators Using Spin Waves
  8. Google Photos for Android Gets New Grid Customisations to Reduce Clutter
  9. UAE Government Partners Shiba Inu to Bring Web3 Technology to Public Sector Services
  10. Japan’s First Space Launch of 2025 Sends Michibiki 6 Navigation Satellite into Orbit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »