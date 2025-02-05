Technology News
Bada Naam Karenge OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Bada Naam Karenge, a series exploring modern relationships and familial expectations, will stream on Sony LIV starting February 7, 2025.

Updated: 5 February 2025
Bada Naam Karenge OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: SonyLiv

Bada Naam Karenge premieres on Sony LIV on February 7, 2025

Highlights
  • Sooraj Barjatya To Make OTT Debut With Bada Naam Karenge: When And Where
  • A Gen-Z series with themes of love, family, and ambition
  • Produced by Rajshri Productions, known for its traditional storytelling
A new addition to the digital entertainment landscape, Bada Naam Karenge, is set to premiere on February 7, 2025, on Sony LIV. Produced by Rajshri Productions and directed by Palash Vaswani, the series delves into themes of love, family and ambition. This will be the first venture of the production house on OTT. With a narrative that resonates with contemporary audiences while staying true to traditional values, this Gen-Z story promises an engaging viewing experience while also staying true to our traditional values.

When and Where to Watch Bada Naam Karenge

Bada Naam Karenge will be available for streaming exclusively on Sony LIV starting February 7, 2025. The series, produced by Rajshri Productions, brings its signature storytelling to the digital space. Viewers with a Sony LIV subscription can watch the series upon release.

Official Trailer and Plot of Bada Naam Karenge

The official trailer of Bada Naam Karenge was recently released, offering a glimpse into a heartfelt story about modern relationships and familial expectations. The series follows the journey of Rishabh and Surbhi, played by Ritik Ghanshani and Ayesha Kaduskar, as they navigate their aspirations while upholding traditional values. With a mix of drama, romance, and emotional depth, the show aims to strike a chord with a wide audience.

Cast and Crew of Bada Naam Karenge

The series features a talented ensemble cast including Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Tailang, and Anjana Sukhani in significant roles. Palash Vaswani has directed the show, ensuring a compelling narrative, while Sooraj Barjatya serves as the showrunner, adding Rajshri Productions' signature touch to the storytelling and marking its first venture on OTT.

 

Further reading: Bada Naam Karenge, Sony LIV, Rajshri Productions, Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar, Drama Series, Love Story, Family Values, OTT Premiere
Bada Naam Karenge OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
