Game Changer OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan’s Action Film Online

The Telugu action film Game Changer, directed by S Shankar and featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, was released in cinemas on January 10, 2025. The movie garnered a lot of attention on being released on Sankranti week. The film, which revolves around political corruption and a fight for fair elections, is now set for its digital premiere. Fans who missed it on the big screen will soon be able to stream it online.

When and Where to Watch Game Changer

The official streaming announcement was made by Prime Video India, confirming that Game Changer will be available on the platform from February 7, 2025. The Telugu version, along with Tamil and Malayalam dubs, will be accessible to subscribers. The release date for the Hindi-dubbed version has not yet been disclosed.

Official Trailer and Plot of Game Changer

The teaser of Game Changer was first showcased at an event in Lucknow, attended by the film's team, including director S Shankar and lead actors Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. The trailer highlights an action-packed narrative featuring Ram Charan as an IAS officer who challenges corrupt politicians and fights for electoral reforms. The film blends high-octane action sequences with a political drama backdrop, exploring themes of justice and governance.

Cast and Crew of Game Changer

Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film features SJ Suryah, Nassar, Sunil, Prakash Raj, and Jayaram in significant roles. Directed by S Shankar, Game Changer has been produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The music is composed by Thaman S.

Reception of Game Changer

Upon its theatrical release, Game Changer opened with a collection of Rs. 51.25 crore in India. Since then, it has grossed Rs. 130.1 crore domestically, as per box office reports. The film's performance has seen fluctuations and audience reception has been mixed, with praise for Ram Charan's performance and criticism for the screenplay. The IMDb rating for the film is 6.1 / 10.