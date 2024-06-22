Technology News

OTT Releases This Week: Kota Factory Season 3, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, Bad Cop, and More

Great Indian Kapil Show is having its first season finale on Saturday with Kartik Aaryan and his mother as guests.

Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 June 2024 13:09 IST
OTT Releases This Week: Kota Factory Season 3, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, Bad Cop, and More

Photo Credit: Netflix

Kota Factory's Jeetu Bhaiya goes through a dark phase in season 3

Highlights
  • Fourth episode of The Boys Season 4 is now available to stream
  • Ishq Vishk Rebound has released theatrically
  • Gagan Arora's mini-series Industry is now live on Amazon miniTV
Advertisement

he biggest OTT release this week has to be TVF's Kota Factory Season 3 on Netflix. The feel-good show follows the main aspirants in their final year of preparation as they juggle between preparing for JEE and board exams. Meanwhile, their star teacher, Jeetu Bhaiya, is fighting his own battles. Next in line is the high-budget Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 on JioCinema. Prepare for more catfights, drama, and chaos as the contestants compete for the grand prize. We also have Anurag Kashyap's Bad Cop, a typical action thriller where the goonish twin brother of a cop takes over his place. If you are a sports enthusiast or are into documentaries, Prime Video's Federer: Twelve Final Days is the perfect choice. Here we follow the tennis star in the last twelve days of his career. Anime enthusiasts could go for Rising Impact, the first anime adaptation of Nakaba Suzuki's celebrated manga of the same name. Here, we see a third-grader with an incredible love for baseball who takes golf to hone his skills.

Top OTT Releases This Week

With that, here are the top OTT releases of the week that you could binge-watch!

Kota Factory Season 3

When: Now Streaming

Where: Netflix

Kota Factory follows a bunch of engineering aspirants preparing for their IIT-JEE entrance examination in the north Indian city of Kota in Rajasthan, which has now become a hub of coaching centres. The city has seen an alarming increase in the number of students committing suicide there over the years. The show focuses on a physics faculty (Jitendra Kumar) who believes in making more of a personal connection with the students, helps them in all their personal and academic challenges, and likes to be called "Jeetu Bhaiya." In the third season, we see him disoriented and questioning everything after one of his students commits suicide [in the second season finale]. Meanwhile, the protagonist aspirants, now in 12th standard, gear up as the exam draws closer. The show takes a more serious turn this time.

Bad Cop

When: Now Streaming

Where: Hotstar

In this thriller, Karan, a Mumbai-based police officer, gets fatally injured in a hitjob, after which his estranged twin, Arjun, ends up taking his place (filmy much?). The first two episodes are now available to stream on Hotstar, while the other six will be released weekly. Expect many gangsters, guns, fighting sequences, cusses, and chases. Aditya Dutt [Crakk, Table No. 21] directs. Gulshan Devaiah, Anurag Kashyap, Harleen Sethi, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Aishwarya Sushmita are seen in primary roles.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3

When: Now Streaming

Where: JioCinema

Each year, the glossy reality TV show returns to the Indian screens, and this year is no exception. The show continues with its base concept: a bunch of popular personalities are hosted in an isolated house – albeit any luxuries – and compete for a lucrative cash prize. During their stay, they perform various tasks alloted to them by the eponymous Bigg Boss. Each week, we bid adieu to each contestant, depending on their performance and the audience's votes. While the first season was hosted by Karan Johar and the second by Salman Khan [who has hosted the maximum number of television broadcast versions of the show], Anil Kapoor will be taking over the role this time.

Federer: Twelve Final Days

When: Now Streaming

Where: Prime Video

If you follow tennis, be prepared for a delight with this impressive documentary. It follows the final 12 days of Swiss former professional tennis player Roger Federer's illustrious career. Since the documentary was originally shot as a home video with no plan of public viewing, it captures Federer at his most vulnerable and candid self. It also includes interviews with his legendary rivals and close friends, including Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray.

Aranmanai 4

When: Now Streaming

Where: Hotstar

Imagine a happy family living in a serene forest and having the best time of their lives. In a rather unexpected turn of events, the husband tries to kill his wife (Tamannaah Bhatia) and two kids and ends up dying along with his wife, leaving behind their two surviving kids. This is when the wife's estranger advocate brother, played by Sundar C – who is also the director and writer of the movie -- enters the scene and starts a bone-chilling investigation. The film serves as the fourth instalment in the horror-comedy franchise, Aranmanai. Expect lots of chills, laughs, and drama.

Kota Factory Season 3
Read Review

Kota Factory Season 3

  • Release Date 20 June 2024
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai, Urvi Singh
  • Director
    Pratish Mehta
  • Producer
    Vijay Koshy, Shreyansh Pandey, Raghav Subbu
Bad Cop

Bad Cop

  • Release Date 21 June 2024
  • Genre Thriller
  • Cast
    Anurag Kashyap, Gulshan Devaiah, Harleen Sethi, Anupam K. Sinha, Subham Sharma, Shatrughan Kumar, Aishwarya Sushmita, Saurabh Sachdeva
  • Director
    Aditya Datt
  • Producer
    Sushmitha Shetty
Bigg Boss OTT Season 3

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3

  • Release Date 21 June 2024
  • Genre Reality
  • Cast
    Anil Kapoor, Luv Kataria, Deepak Chaurasia, Munisha Khatwani, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Chandrika Gera Dixit, Sana Makbul, Shivani Kumari, Poulomi Das, Ranvir Shorey, Sana Sultan, Vishal Pandey, Naezy, Neeraj Goyat, Giovanni DelBiondo
Federer: Twelve Final Days

Federer: Twelve Final Days

  • Release Date 20 June 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Documentary, Sport
  • Cast
    Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray
  • Director
    Asif Kapadia, Joe Sabia
  • Producer
    George Chignell, Asif Kapadia
Aranmanai 4

Aranmanai 4

  • Release Date 3 May 2024
  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Comedy, Horror
  • Cast
    Sundar C, Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Ramachandra Raju, Santhosh Prathap, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash, Fredrick Jhonson, Rajendran
  • Director
    Sundar C
  • Producer
    Khushbu Sundar, A. C. S. Arun Kumar
Rising Impact

Rising Impact

  • Release Date 22 June 2024
  • Genre Animation, Drama, Sport
  • Cast
    Misaki Kuno, Yumiri Hanamori, You Taichi, Atsumi Tanezaki, Kaede Hondo, Yûto Uemura, Yumi Uchiyama, Eiji Takemoto, Shunsuke Takeuchi
  • Director
    Hitoshi Nanba
Industry

Industry

  • Release Date 19 June 2024
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Chunky Panday, Gagan Arora, Ankita Goraya, Asha Negi, Lakshya Kochhar, Jitendra Singh Rajput, Samarth Shandilya
  • Director
    Navjot Gulati
  • Producer
    Shreyansh Pandey, Vijay Koshy
The Great Indian Kapil Show

The Great Indian Kapil Show

  • Release Date 30 March 2024
  • Genre Comedy, Talk Show
  • Cast
    Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Rajiv Thakur
  • Director
    Kamal Rajput
  • Producer
    Gurjot Singh, Akshit Lahoria
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT release, weekly ott release, Netflix, Prime video, Hotstar, JioCinema, bigg boss ott season 3, bigg boss, Kota Factory Season 3, Jitendra Kumar, TVF, Anurag Kashyap, Bad Cop, Federer: Twelve Final Days, Roger Federer, Tennis, documentary, Aranmanai 4, Aranmanai, Tamannah Bhatia, sundar c, Anime, binge-watch, Gagan Arora, miniTV, kapil shara, The Great Indian Kapil Show, Nakaba Suzuki, rising impact
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi writes about entertainment for Gadgets360. Over the years, she has covered many beats including travel, culture, science, lifestyle, cinema, fashion, technology, and food. When not panicking about work deadlines, Vaibhavi can be found looking for new places to explore, cuisines to try, and poems to read. Vaibhavi is available as @MisVaibhavi on Twitter and on email at vaibhavim@ndtv.com. More
Apple Intelligence Features to Be Delayed in Europe, iPhone Maker Blames EU Tech Rules
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra India Launch Confirmed, Will be Available via Amazon

Related Stories

OTT Releases This Week: Kota Factory Season 3, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, Bad Cop, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Spotted on Amazon, to Be Launched in India Soon
  2. Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Introduced in New Olive Green Colour Option
  3. Vivo X200 Pro Tipped to Get 1.5K Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Get Two New Camera Sensors
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Battery Details Confirmed Ahead of India Debut
  6. Kota Factory Season 3 Review: Passes the Exam but Slips Down a Few Ranks
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Reportedly Arrive With Exynos 2500 Chip, as Samsung Attempts to Improve Yield
  2. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra India Launch Confirmed, Will be Available via Amazon
  3. Apple Intelligence Features to Be Delayed in Europe, iPhone Maker Blames EU Tech Rules
  4. Amazon Said to Plan Up to $10 Monthly Price Tag for Unprofitable Alexa Service, AI Revamp
  5. Reducing 1 Percent TDS on Crypto Transactions Can Fetch Over Rs. 5,000 Crore for India by 2027: Report
  6. TCS Announces New Deal With Xerox to Build a Generative AI-Powered Enterprise Platform
  7. Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Introduced in New Olive Green Colour Option
  8. Vivo X200 Pro Tipped to Get 1.5K Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, More
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Get Two Camera Sensor Upgrades
  10. Oppo A3 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 45W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »