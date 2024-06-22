he biggest OTT release this week has to be TVF's Kota Factory Season 3 on Netflix. The feel-good show follows the main aspirants in their final year of preparation as they juggle between preparing for JEE and board exams. Meanwhile, their star teacher, Jeetu Bhaiya, is fighting his own battles. Next in line is the high-budget Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 on JioCinema. Prepare for more catfights, drama, and chaos as the contestants compete for the grand prize. We also have Anurag Kashyap's Bad Cop, a typical action thriller where the goonish twin brother of a cop takes over his place. If you are a sports enthusiast or are into documentaries, Prime Video's Federer: Twelve Final Days is the perfect choice. Here we follow the tennis star in the last twelve days of his career. Anime enthusiasts could go for Rising Impact, the first anime adaptation of Nakaba Suzuki's celebrated manga of the same name. Here, we see a third-grader with an incredible love for baseball who takes golf to hone his skills.

Top OTT Releases This Week

With that, here are the top OTT releases of the week that you could binge-watch!

Kota Factory Season 3

When: Now Streaming

Where: Netflix

Kota Factory follows a bunch of engineering aspirants preparing for their IIT-JEE entrance examination in the north Indian city of Kota in Rajasthan, which has now become a hub of coaching centres. The city has seen an alarming increase in the number of students committing suicide there over the years. The show focuses on a physics faculty (Jitendra Kumar) who believes in making more of a personal connection with the students, helps them in all their personal and academic challenges, and likes to be called "Jeetu Bhaiya." In the third season, we see him disoriented and questioning everything after one of his students commits suicide [in the second season finale]. Meanwhile, the protagonist aspirants, now in 12th standard, gear up as the exam draws closer. The show takes a more serious turn this time.

Bad Cop

When: Now Streaming

Where: Hotstar

In this thriller, Karan, a Mumbai-based police officer, gets fatally injured in a hitjob, after which his estranged twin, Arjun, ends up taking his place (filmy much?). The first two episodes are now available to stream on Hotstar, while the other six will be released weekly. Expect many gangsters, guns, fighting sequences, cusses, and chases. Aditya Dutt [Crakk, Table No. 21] directs. Gulshan Devaiah, Anurag Kashyap, Harleen Sethi, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Aishwarya Sushmita are seen in primary roles.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3

When: Now Streaming

Where: JioCinema

Each year, the glossy reality TV show returns to the Indian screens, and this year is no exception. The show continues with its base concept: a bunch of popular personalities are hosted in an isolated house – albeit any luxuries – and compete for a lucrative cash prize. During their stay, they perform various tasks alloted to them by the eponymous Bigg Boss. Each week, we bid adieu to each contestant, depending on their performance and the audience's votes. While the first season was hosted by Karan Johar and the second by Salman Khan [who has hosted the maximum number of television broadcast versions of the show], Anil Kapoor will be taking over the role this time.

Federer: Twelve Final Days

When: Now Streaming

Where: Prime Video

If you follow tennis, be prepared for a delight with this impressive documentary. It follows the final 12 days of Swiss former professional tennis player Roger Federer's illustrious career. Since the documentary was originally shot as a home video with no plan of public viewing, it captures Federer at his most vulnerable and candid self. It also includes interviews with his legendary rivals and close friends, including Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray.

Aranmanai 4

When: Now Streaming

Where: Hotstar

Imagine a happy family living in a serene forest and having the best time of their lives. In a rather unexpected turn of events, the husband tries to kill his wife (Tamannaah Bhatia) and two kids and ends up dying along with his wife, leaving behind their two surviving kids. This is when the wife's estranger advocate brother, played by Sundar C – who is also the director and writer of the movie -- enters the scene and starts a bone-chilling investigation. The film serves as the fourth instalment in the horror-comedy franchise, Aranmanai. Expect lots of chills, laughs, and drama.