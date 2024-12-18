Technology News
English Edition

28 Days Later Now Available for Rent on Prime Video

Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later is finally streaming digitally from December 18 on Prime Video.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 December 2024 15:44 IST
28 Days Later Now Available for Rent on Prime Video

Photo Credit: Prime Video

From December 18, 2024, 28 Days Later will be accessible for rental or purchase Prime Video.

Highlights
  • 28 Days Later available on Prime Video from December 18.
  • Digital release coincides with 28 Years Later sequel hype.
  • Explore Cillian Murphy's breakout role in this zombie classic.
Advertisement

Fans of the 2002 horror classic 28 Days Later will finally be able to enjoy the film on digital platforms starting December 18 2024. This long-awaited development follows years of frustration, with the film largely unavailable for streaming, on-demand viewing, or purchase. Previously, finding a copy required either luck at second-hand stores or owning an original release. This new availability coincides with the anticipation surrounding the upcoming sequel, 28 Years Later, set for release next year.

When and Where to Watch 28 Days Later

From December 18, 2024, 28 Days Later will be accessible for rental or purchase Prime Video. The film's digital debut is a relief for fans who have struggled to revisit the modern zombie masterpiece, directed by Danny Boyle and penned by Alex Garland. The timing aligns with the promotional push for 28 Years Later, which continues the story of survival in a virus-ravaged world.

Plot and Legacy of 28 Days Later

Directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland, 28 Days Later follows the harrowing journey of Jim, a courier portrayed by Cillian Murphy, who awakens from a coma in a deserted London hospital. He discovers that a deadly virus has ravaged the population, turning the infected into violent, rage-filled beings. The film is celebrated for its intense atmosphere, innovative use of digital cinematography, and exploration of societal collapse and survival.

Cast and Crew of 28 Days Later

The film's direction by Danny Boyle and screenplay by Alex Garland were instrumental in its success. Cillian Murphy stars as Jim, delivering a breakout performance as the protagonist navigating a world devastated by a viral outbreak. Naomie Harris portrays Selena, a resourceful survivor, while Brendan Gleeson plays Frank, a father seeking safety for his daughter. Megan Burns appears as Hannah, Frank's daughter, adding a poignant dynamic to the group. Christopher Eccleston features as Major Henry West, whose character reveals the darker side of humanity amidst chaos. The combined efforts of this talented ensemble and crew brought a fresh, visceral approach to the zombie genre.

Reception of 28 Days Later

Widely regarded as a game-changer in the zombie genre, 28 Days Later remains celebrated for its gripping storytelling and innovative approach. The film has consistently been praised by critics and audiences alike. It currently holds and IMDb rating of 7.5 / 10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: 28 Days Late, digital release, Danny Boyle, Alex Garland, Prime Video, zombie movie, 28 Years Later, 2002 horror classic, Cillian Murphy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Moto G05, Moto E15 With MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched
War of the Worlds Season 3 to Stream on Lionsgate Play in India from December 20
28 Days Later Now Available for Rent on Prime Video
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14x 5G With IP69 Rating, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Mockups Showcase Rounded Corners
  4. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Reportedly Rolled Out in These Cities
  5. OnePlus 13R Pops Up on Geekbench Again With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Have Thinner Bezels Than iPhone 16 Pro Max
  7. Nothing Phone 3 Leaks: Camera, Design, Battery, Display, & Other Details
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's Astronaut Sunita Williams Poses with Tentacle-Armed Astrobee Robot on ISS: Report
  2. SpaceX Launches NROL-149 Spy Satellites for NRO with Successful Rocket Landing
  3. NASA's Curiosity Rover Explores Mars' Texoli Butte Amid New Challenges
  4. Elon Musk Says Starlink Inactive in India After Second Device Seized
  5. NASA Satellite Image Reveals Unique Horseshoe-Shaped Deception Island in Antarctica
  6. SpaceX Launches Two SES Communication Satellites on December 17 with Successful Recovery
  7. SpaceX Successfully Launches Rapid Response Trailblazer-1 Mission from Florida
  8. Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2a Get Android 15-Based Nothing OS 3.0 Update
  9. Marvel Rivals, NetEase's Free-to-Play Superhero Shooter, Reaches 20 Million Players Within 11 Days of Launch
  10. World’s First Nuclear-Powered Diamond Battery Can Power Devices for Millennia
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »