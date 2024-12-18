Technology News
English Edition

Moto G05, Moto E15 With MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched

Moto G05 comes with Android 15 out of the box.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 December 2024 14:33 IST
Moto G05, Moto E15 With MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G05 is offered in Forest Green and Plum Red shades

Highlights
  • They have stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support
  • Moto G05 is offered in Forest Green and Plum Red shades
  • Moto E15 launched with Android 14 (Go Edition)
Advertisement

Moto G05 and Moto E15 were launched in select global markets. The new phones run on Mediatek Helio G81 Extreme chipset and boast a 6.67-inch LCD display. They carry a 5,200mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Moto G05 and Moto E15 feature IP54 rated build for dust and water resistance. The Moto E15 features a 32-megapixel primary camera, while the Moto G05 has a 50-megapixel main rear camera.

Motorola has yet to share any details about the pricing and availability of the new Moto G05 and Moto E15. They are confirmed to arrive in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific markets.

The Moto G05 is offered in Forest Green and Plum Red shades, while the Moto E15 comes in Denim Blue, Fresh Lavender, and Misty Blue colourways.

Moto G05 and Moto E15 Specifications

The Moto G05 comes with Android 15 out of the box, while the Moto E15 runs Android 14 (Go Edition). Both phones have dual SIM support and feature a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) LCD display with 263ppi pixel density. The screens have Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. They have a Mediatek Helio G81 Extreme chipset under the hood.

Moto G05 packs a maximum of 128GB storage and up to 8GB RAM that can be expanded up to 24GB with RAM Boost technology. The Moto E15 has 64GB onboard storage and 2GB of onboard RAM that is expandable up to 6GB4 with RAM Boost feature. The Moto G05 features a 50-megapixel main rear camera with Quad Pixel Technology, while the Moto E15 has a 32-megapixel camera unit. They have an 8-megapixel front camera.

moto e15 Moto E15

Moto E15
Photo Credit: Motorola

 

Connectivity options on the phones include Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio, GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo, Wi-Fi, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Moto G05 and Moto E15 include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and support face unlock feature. They have stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor and proximity sensor.

Both Moto G05 and Moto E15 are backed by 5,200mAh batteries with support for 18W fast charging. The battery units are advertised to deliver up to two days of battery life on a single charge. The Moto G05 and Moto E15 measure 165.67x75.98x8.17mm and weigh 188.8 grams. They come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. 

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Moto G05, Moto G05 Specifications, Moto E15, Moto E15 Specifications, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nvidia Introduces Jetson Orin Nano Super, a Compact Generative AI Supercomputer
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High of $108,000 Before Pulling Back; Altcoins Mostly in Red

Related Stories

Moto G05, Moto E15 With MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14x 5G With IP69 Rating, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Mockups Showcase Rounded Corners
  4. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Reportedly Rolled Out in These Cities
  5. OnePlus 13R Pops Up on Geekbench Again With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Have Thinner Bezels Than iPhone 16 Pro Max
  7. Nothing Phone 3 Leaks: Camera, Design, Battery, Display, & Other Details
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's Astronaut Sunita Williams Poses with Tentacle-Armed Astrobee Robot on ISS: Report
  2. SpaceX Launches NROL-149 Spy Satellites for NRO with Successful Rocket Landing
  3. NASA's Curiosity Rover Explores Mars' Texoli Butte Amid New Challenges
  4. Elon Musk Says Starlink Inactive in India After Second Device Seized
  5. NASA Satellite Image Reveals Unique Horseshoe-Shaped Deception Island in Antarctica
  6. SpaceX Launches Two SES Communication Satellites on December 17 with Successful Recovery
  7. SpaceX Successfully Launches Rapid Response Trailblazer-1 Mission from Florida
  8. Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2a Get Android 15-Based Nothing OS 3.0 Update
  9. Marvel Rivals, NetEase's Free-to-Play Superhero Shooter, Reaches 20 Million Players Within 11 Days of Launch
  10. World’s First Nuclear-Powered Diamond Battery Can Power Devices for Millennia
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »