Moto G05 and Moto E15 were launched in select global markets. The new phones run on Mediatek Helio G81 Extreme chipset and boast a 6.67-inch LCD display. They carry a 5,200mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Moto G05 and Moto E15 feature IP54 rated build for dust and water resistance. The Moto E15 features a 32-megapixel primary camera, while the Moto G05 has a 50-megapixel main rear camera.

Motorola has yet to share any details about the pricing and availability of the new Moto G05 and Moto E15. They are confirmed to arrive in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific markets.

The Moto G05 is offered in Forest Green and Plum Red shades, while the Moto E15 comes in Denim Blue, Fresh Lavender, and Misty Blue colourways.

Moto G05 and Moto E15 Specifications

The Moto G05 comes with Android 15 out of the box, while the Moto E15 runs Android 14 (Go Edition). Both phones have dual SIM support and feature a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) LCD display with 263ppi pixel density. The screens have Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. They have a Mediatek Helio G81 Extreme chipset under the hood.

Moto G05 packs a maximum of 128GB storage and up to 8GB RAM that can be expanded up to 24GB with RAM Boost technology. The Moto E15 has 64GB onboard storage and 2GB of onboard RAM that is expandable up to 6GB4 with RAM Boost feature. The Moto G05 features a 50-megapixel main rear camera with Quad Pixel Technology, while the Moto E15 has a 32-megapixel camera unit. They have an 8-megapixel front camera.

Moto E15

Photo Credit: Motorola

Connectivity options on the phones include Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio, GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo, Wi-Fi, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Moto G05 and Moto E15 include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and support face unlock feature. They have stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor and proximity sensor.

Both Moto G05 and Moto E15 are backed by 5,200mAh batteries with support for 18W fast charging. The battery units are advertised to deliver up to two days of battery life on a single charge. The Moto G05 and Moto E15 measure 165.67x75.98x8.17mm and weigh 188.8 grams. They come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.