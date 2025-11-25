Technology News
3 Roses revolves around the trio of girls navigating through professional and personal lives, unaware of the trouble awaiting them.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 November 2025 23:06 IST
3 Roses Season 2 OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch This Telugu Series Online

Photo Credit: Aha

3 Roses returns as the trio face heightened chaos while navigating tangled personal

Highlights
  • 3 Roses is a Telugu series that is returning with its second season
  • The series is directed by Kiran K Karavalla
  • Streaming begins on Dec 12th, 2025, only on Aha Video
One of the most anticipated seasons of the Telugu series, 3 Roses, is finally coming to the digital screens. Season 2 of the series is expected to be packed with high entertainment and thrills, as the three girls will get entangled in a web of lies, crime, and chaos. While they navigate their personal and professional lives, the series will get a lot more drama. The sequences of the series are promising, and Eesha Rabba will return in the lead role.

When and Where to Watch 3 Roses Season 2

The second season of the 3 Roses will premiere on Dec 12th, 2025, exclusively on AhaVideo. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of 3 Roses Season 2

Created by Maruthi, this Aha original series will revolve around three friends who are set in Mumbai city and trying their best to balance their lives between professions and relationships. As they collectively launch a new Ad agency, they are unaware of the trouble waiting for them. A France-returned gangster is on the hunt for the girls and sends spies after them.

Furthermore, as they navigate their lives, the chaos surfaces, and what unfolds next is highly entertaining.

Cast and Crew of 3 Roses Season 2

Season 2 of 3 Roses has been directed by Kiran K Karavalla, while SKN has produced the show. The film has been co-written by Ravi Namburii and Sandeep Bolla. It stars Eesha Rebba in the lead role, and has been joined by Rashi Singh and Kushitha Kallapu. Also, Harsha Chemudu and Satya star in the key roles.

Reception of 3 Roses Season 2

The series has yet to be released on the digital screens. Henceforth, the IMDb rating is awaited. Also, the IMDb rating of the first season is 5.3/10.

Comments

Further reading: OTT, AhaVideo
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
