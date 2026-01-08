As the New Year unfolds, OTT platforms continue to fill your screens with fresh releases this week. Whether you are fond of light-hearted dramas or mysteries that excite you, the streaming platforms are rolling out your favorite genres. From gripping thrillers to some of the most anticipated releases like Ajay Devgan's De De Pyaar De 2 and more, there's something for each viewer. In case you don't miss a moment of the current buzz, we've curated a list of the top releases that are set to hit the screens.

Top New OTT Releases This Week (Jan 5 - Jan 11)

Freedom at Midnight Season 2

Release Date: January 9, 2026

January 9, 2026 OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Sony LIV Genre: Historical, Drama

Historical, Drama Cast: Chirag Vohra, Sidhant Gupta, Rajendra Chawla, Luke McGibney

Created by Nikkhil Advani, season 2 of Freedom at Midnight will delve directly into the crisis post-1947 Independence. The series will revolve around the human cost of partition, refugee crises, and the high-intensity challenges the government faced to create a nation. Likewise, there will be shocking revelations where the political decisions and personal struggles of prominent leaders, such as Nehru and Gandhi, will be highlighted.

De De Pyaar De 2

Release Date: January 9th, 2026

January 9th, 2026 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Romance, Comedy

Cast: Ajay Devgan, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, Javed Jaffrey

Starring Ajay Devgan in the lead role, this romantic comedy film revolves around Ashish (Ajay Devgan) and Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh), who are deeply in love. With a massive age gap between the two, Ashish visits Ayesha's parents to seek their approval for the relationship. However, both Rakesh (R. Madhavan) and Anju (Gautami Kapoor), although progressive, get stunned by the age difference, and only then, the ultimate clash between ego and age begins. Adding to it, Ayesh's parents enlist a young man to impress Ayesha. Now, Ashish must navigate his way to prove his worth and love.

Honeymoon Se Hatya

Release Date: January 9th, 2026

January 9th, 2026 OTT Platform: Zee 5

Zee 5 Genre: Dark, Crime

Dark, Crime Cast: Anurekha Bhagat, Sushmita

Created by Murnalini Havaldar, Honeymoon Se Hatya is an intense and dark docu-series that will revolve around the horrifying cases where wives kill their husbands. This series has been put in a style where the journalists, neighbours, investigators, etc. will engage into candid interviews and reveal some chilling revelations. Inspired from real-life incidents, this series is promised to be packed with uncovering secrets and nerve-wrenching sequences.

Mask

Release Date: January 9th, 2026

January 9th, 2026 OTT Platform: Zee 5

Zee 5 Genre: Action, Crime

Action, Crime Cast: Archana Chandhok, Charlie, Nelson Dilipkumar, Andrea Jeremiah

Written and directed by Vikarnan Ashok, Mask is a Tamil dark comedy thriller film that centres around a corrupt private detective who embarks on a mission to retrieve the stolen money from the fraudulent charity. However, his world turns upside down when he gets entangled in the criminal activities, and the sequences begin to become darker. As the mystery deepens around the masked man, what unfolds next is worth watching.

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam

Release Date: January 9th, 2026

January 9th, 2026 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Fantasy, Action

Fantasy, Action Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishnan, Harshaali Malhotra, Samyukta Menon, Aadhi, Saswata Chatterjee

Written by M Prasad Babu and Boyapati Srinu, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is a Telugu fantasy action thriller film that revolves around Aghori and his twin brother, who collectively battle the spiritual enemies, only to protect the nation from mass destruction. This ultimate saga is centered around the time of Maha Kumbha, where the Aghori manifests himself as the savior of the dharma. The sequences of the film are worth watching, and the twists and turns are highly engaging.

The Night Manager Season 2

Release Date: January 11th, 2026

January 11th, 2026 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Suspense, Thriller

Suspense, Thriller Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman, Alistair Petrie, Michael Nardone

Created by David Farr, this suspense thriller series will mark the comeback of Jonathan Pine as the night manager of a Cairo Hotel, where he will be recruited to stop a conspiracy to destabilize a nation. Also, he will be assigned to infiltrate an arms operation that involves illegal trading and more. The season is promised to bring intense action, and the twists and turns will keep the viewers glued to their seats.

Tron: Ares

Release Date: January 7th, 2026

January 7th, 2026 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Sci-Fi, Action

Sci-Fi, Action Cast: Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Jeff Bridges

Tron: Ares is an American Sci-Fi Action film that revolves around an Artificial Intelligence program that sends its AI soldier into the real world, only to infiltrate a rival program. However, things take a turn when he begins to show empathy over orders and is confronted by clashes and more. Significantly, this mission soon turns intense with allies and battles across the digital worlds.

Beast Games Season 2

Release Date: January 7th, 2026

January 7th, 2026 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Docu-Drama, Game Show

Docu-Drama, Game Show Cast: MrBeast, Nolan Hensen, Chandler Hallow, Karl Jacobs

Mr. Beast is back with season 2 of Beast Games, where the theme - Strong vs Smart will follow 200 contestants competing for a record-breaking amount of 5$ million. The contestants will be categorised into two, where 100 will be physically strong, while the other 100 will be intellectually powerful. The games will involve complex mind puzzles, physical rounds, and more.

Other OTT Releases This Week