Mask Streaming On Zee 5: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More

Mask is a Tamil dark comedy thriller film that has finally made its way to the digital screens. The film explores themes of corruption, comedy, and a complex investigation.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 January 2026 14:45 IST


Photo Credit: ZEE5

Mask Streaming On Zee5.

Highlights
  • Mask is a Tamil dark comedy thriller film
  • It stars Kavin and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead roles
  • Streaming now, only on Zee 5
Written and directed by Vikarnan Ashok, Mask is a Tamil dark comedy thriller film that has finally made its debut on the digital screens. The film centres around a corrupt private detective who embarks on a mission to retrieve the stolen money from the fraudulent charity. However, his world turns upside down when he gets entangled in the criminal activities, and the sequences begin to become darker. As the mystery deepens around the masked man, what unfolds next is worth watching.

When and Where to Watch Mask

The film is now available to stream exclusively on Zee 5. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Mask

The film follows Velu (Played by Kavin), a corrupt detective, who seamlessly exploits his clients only to earn money. On the other side is Bhumi (Played by Andrea Jeremiah), who runs an NGO, which seems to be charitable, but behind the walls runs a human trafficking and dark political network. The story takes a wild turn when Bhumi is offered 440 Crores to safeguard a corrupt politician, who ends up being robbed by a masked gang. She then hires Velu to find the gang and retrieve the lost money. What begins as an investigation turns into a game of cat and mouse. The sequences keep getting intense and packed with mystery.

Cast and Crew of Mask

Produced by S.P. Chockalingam and Andrea Jeremiah, this film stars Kavin and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead roles. The film also features Charlie, Archana Chandhoke, Redin Kingsley, and more. G.V. Prakash Kumar has composed the music, while R.D. Rajasekhar has delivered outstanding cinematography.

Reception of Mask

The film was theatrically released on December 21st, 2025, where it received a remarkable response. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.2/10.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: mask, comedy thriller film, ZEE5, OTT, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More

