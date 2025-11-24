Aaryan is a tense Tamil crime thriller film which has been written and directed by Praveen K. The film follows a frustrated, disillusioned writer who claims a five-day serial killing spree on air. However, things begin to take a tragic turn when his announcement soon begins to convert into reality. Frightened of the murders, DCP further takes the charge to investigate and delve deeper to connect the dots. The film explores themes of crime, conspiracy, and mystery. Likewise, the sequences of the film are nerve-wrenching.

When and Where to Watch Aaryan

The film will be released on November 28, 2025, only on Netflix. It will be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Official Trailer and Plot of Aaryan

This Tamil thriller film follows a writer named Azhagar (portrayed by K. Selvaraghavan), who is frustrated and equally disillusioned. Soon, he hijacks a television show hosted by a journalist, Naina (Played by Shraddha Srinath), only to announce the series of murders. According to his claims, each day a new victim will be murdered, who further, will be responsible for the next one. To crack the madness, DCB Nambi (Played by Vishnu Vishal) takes charge of the case and digs into the investigation. As he delves deeper to crack the theory of Azhagar's claims and mind, he is confronted by shocking truths. Also, while investigating, he discovers a part of himself connected to the case.

Cast and Crew of Aaryan

This is the directorial debut of Praveen K., where Manu Anand is the co-writer of the film. Aaryan stars K. Selvaraghavan in the lead role, accompanied by Shraddha Srinath, Vishnu Vishal, Maanasa Choudhary, Abhishek Joseph George, and more. Sam C.S. has composed the music, whereas Harish Kannan is the cinematographer.

Reception of Aaryan

The film was released theatrically on 31st Oct. 2025, where it received a decent response. The IMDb rating of Aaryan is 7.0/10.