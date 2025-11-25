Missing: Dead or Alive is gripping tale of true crime docu-series that goes into the world of the Richland County Sheriff and the missing persons' news in his department from Solumbia. Officers went to search for the case in a fast search and find the truth behind these disappearing individuals and uncover the dark secrets, shocking twists and the betrayal of family. These things blur the line between danger and disappearance. They go into raw investigations with personal officer testimonies.

When and Where to Watch

This docuseries is on Netflix from November 21, 2025. Viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch the show online.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of the docuseries shows the crime that happens in the U.S, and people disappear one by one. The officers find the criminals about the missing cases and also try to get the missing people. This is a heartfelt series which keeps you in tension till the end, and also it shows the crimes that happen in the most unexpected way. South Carolina Deputies handle the case of missing people.

Season 2 gets into the enigmas, which include the baffling disappearance of Morgan Duncan and others who get involved in the abductions. This reveals the psychological depths, the toll on investigators, and the search for the suspects.

Cast and Crew

The cast of Missing: Dead or Alive Season 2 includes Vicki Rains, Tony Garcia, and other deputies of Richland County. There are a few interviewees, including family members. The docuseries has been directed by Jared McGrilliard and Rob Miller. Lucky 8 Productions has done the production in association with Netflix.

Reception

The series is so riveting because of the suspenseful plot of the cases of missing people and their investigations. It has an IMDb rating of 5.8 out of 10.