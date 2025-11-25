Technology News
English Edition

Missing: Dead or Alive Season 2 OTT Release on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know

Missing: Dead or Alive Season 2 is an intense true-crime docuseries now streaming on Netflix.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 November 2025 23:25 IST
Missing: Dead or Alive Season 2 OTT Release on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Netflix

True-crime series follows Richland County deputies solving shocking missing-person cases

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Missing: Dead or Alive is a real-life investigative crime docuseries
  • Focuses on missing-person cases handled by Richland County
  • Season 2 explores shocking disappearances & betrayals
Advertisement

Missing: Dead or Alive is gripping tale of true crime docu-series that goes into the world of the Richland County Sheriff and the missing persons' news in his department from Solumbia. Officers went to search for the case in a fast search and find the truth behind these disappearing individuals and uncover the dark secrets, shocking twists and the betrayal of family. These things blur the line between danger and disappearance. They go into raw investigations with personal officer testimonies.

When and Where to Watch

This docuseries is on Netflix from November 21, 2025. Viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch the show online.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of the docuseries shows the crime that happens in the U.S, and people disappear one by one. The officers find the criminals about the missing cases and also try to get the missing people. This is a heartfelt series which keeps you in tension till the end, and also it shows the crimes that happen in the most unexpected way. South Carolina Deputies handle the case of missing people.

Season 2 gets into the enigmas, which include the baffling disappearance of Morgan Duncan and others who get involved in the abductions. This reveals the psychological depths, the toll on investigators, and the search for the suspects.

Cast and Crew

The cast of Missing: Dead or Alive Season 2 includes Vicki Rains, Tony Garcia, and other deputies of Richland County. There are a few interviewees, including family members. The docuseries has been directed by Jared McGrilliard and Rob Miller. Lucky 8 Productions has done the production in association with Netflix.

Reception

The series is so riveting because of the suspenseful plot of the cases of missing people and their investigations. It has an IMDb rating of 5.8 out of 10.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Airtel Ramps Up Xstream Fiber Rollout Amid Surge in India’s Connected Homes

Related Stories

Missing: Dead or Alive Season 2 OTT Release on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Launch in India
  2. Airtel Ramps Up Xstream Fiber Rollout Amid Surge in India's Connected Homes
  3. Vivo X300 FE, OnePlus 15s Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  4. Huawei Mate 80 Series Goes Official With Four Models: See Price, Features
  5. iQOO 15 Mini Launch Timeline Leaked; May Arrive With This Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Missing: Dead or Alive Season 2 OTT Release on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
  2. 3 Roses Season 2 OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch This Telugu Series Online
  3. Tell Me Softly OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch the Spanish Rom-Com Film Online
  4. Comet C/2025 K1 (ATLAS) Breaks Into Three Pieces Following Close Approach to the Sun
  5. James Webb Telescope May Have Discovered Universe’s Earliest Supermassive Black Hole
  6. NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope Surpassing Expectations Even Before Launch, Reveals Research
  7. Airtel Ramps Up Xstream Fiber Rollout Amid Surge in India’s Connected Homes
  8. OnePlus Ace 6T Charging Speed, Cooling System, Other Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Get One UI 8.5 Beta Soon; Update Spotted on Samsung Server: Report
  10. Sam Altman and Jony Ive’s AI Device Prototype Finalised, Could Launch Within Two Years
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »