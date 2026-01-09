Technology News
English Edition

Gurram Paapi Reddy OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Gurram Paapi Reddy is a Telugu entertainer who blends comedy and mystery around a risky corpse-swapping mission, now streaming on Z5.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 January 2026 14:44 IST
Gurram Paapi Reddy OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: BookMyShow

Gurram Paapi Reddy is a Telugu OTT release streaming on Z5.

Highlights
  • Telugu light-hearted entertainer with comedy and suspense
  • Directed by Murali Manohar Reddy
  • Story revolves around a mysterious corpse exchange
Gurram Paapi Reddy is a Telugu entertainer film which was directed by Murali Manohar Reddy. The movie starts with a person who wants to exchange the corpses in the grave, and he hires three people to do so. The team finds that the task was not what they were hired for. This changes the scenario, and there comes a turn in the movie which lets them get stuck in danger. Gurram Paapi Reddy is a piece of entertainment that gives the audience a warm story to laugh and put their stress down.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Gurram Paapi Reddy online on Z5 from January 16, 2026, if you missed watching it in theatres.

Trailer and Plot

In the trailer, you can see that a dead body has to be swapped with another for some reason. There are three people hired who shift it from Srisailam to Srinagar Colony. Why is it being swapped? Whose dead body is it? On the other side, there is a royal family in which Gurram Paapi Reddy is missing, and they search for him. Who is he? What did they do with them? And why are they after the property of Reddy? Watch the movie to unleash the story.

Cast and Crew

The cast of Gurram Paapi Reddy stars Faria Abdulla, Naresh Agastya, Rajiv Kumar Aneja and others. It has been directed by Murali Manohar Reddy and written by Poorna Pragna.

Reception

Gurram Paapi Reddy was built on a low budget and earned moderate success as a family entertainer and time pass entertainer, labelled by the critics. However, it has been popular through word-of-mouth as a light entertainment to watch with an IMDb rating of 9.6 out of 10.

 

iOS 26 Adoption Rate Notably Lower Than Previous Versions Months After Launch: Report
Realme Neo 8 China Launch Date Announced; Company Teases Display Details
Gurram Paapi Reddy OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
